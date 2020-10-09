 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   There are slow mechanics and then there's this guy   (wrtv.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Automobile, Internal combustion engine, Eric Stanfield, Truck, couple's truck, specific type of car, Vehicle, engine work  
866 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 10:05 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spent how much money on a Ford motor?

haw
Haw
HAW


I thought I was stupid.

You could have bought a running beater with a 351 modified rebuilt and decent brakes for that much and it would have outlasted the POS you wanted to resurrect.
Hell, you could have bought a Chevy.

Hey, I got a vehicle to sell you.

I wanted 5000, but the A.C. went out so now it's 5500.

Hurry up, the price will go up if the transmission blows.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SAE, can I have my truck back?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Slow Mechanics is what our Genesis cover band is called...

On topic, I spent $1 on a R.H.O. Ford motor ... that's a Reconditioned High Output motor, the 5.0 that was popular in 80's Mustangs... (technically 'used' so Ford couldn't resell it because of insurance liability but rebuilt in the X-labs).

I put it in my '67 Mustang, it also had a front disc brakes and rear truck drums plus a (road) race tuned transmission which had a very weak 1st gear so I could never spin the tires but it switched into 2nd at 8mph and the power band carried that up to about 25 if I waited (though I usually was in third by 20)... it was a BEAST.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who cares about the mechanic?

I want to know all the Scooby Doo style hijinx thee people went through trying to get their car back for 2 years. Catch-22 paperwork. private detective who infiltrated the garage but got caught. Putting on disguises. Trying to dig a tunnel through the sewers, but popping up in the bodega next door. The mechanic plays them off by pretending to be mobbed up, but they discover it's a lie when their sister-in-law dates him on Tinder. The mechanic pretends to be in a coma. The mechanic returns the wrong truck, which is virtually identical, but belongs to a secret agent who needs to get government secrets out of the glove compartment, during their family road trip vacation.

I mean come on TWO YEARS of hilarity. Who waits TWO YEARS??? Something had to happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They specialize in the 5.7 liter F-150 engines that go bad.

Those are notoriously crappy engines. If he specialized in them, he should have had plenty of parts on hand to do the job.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My sister had a similar experience years ago with a shadetree mechanic who took apart her transmission to rebuild it and then lost interest in the job. It took about 3 months to get the guy to finish the work. Some might call that a success, given the way most shadetree mechanics operate.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He works at 2 speeds .. Slow and stop ..
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I needed a new engine for my truck ... the 5.7 liter F-150."

.
Give it back to God.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL. They don't even have a Green Monster. Don't go to places that don't have a Green Monster. Period.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL. They don't even have a Green Monster. Don't go to places that don't have a Green Monster. Period.


I don't think they do auto repair at Fenway Park.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikalmd: He works at 2 speeds .. Slow and stop ..


Same as the F150
 
