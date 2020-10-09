 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   If you were expecting a FedEx package in Lauderhill, you may not want to wait   (local10.com) divider line
9
way south
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*nervously checking stack of fedex receipts*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No word yet on what caused the fire, the extent of the damage to the truck and its contents, or how many packages were inside at the time of the blaze.


That's my guess as well. Many packages were inside. As to the cause of the fire, my guess is one. One of the packages.
 
Arxane
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fedex delivery
Youtube h1ABjs0dFD8
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, that's a really good photo.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ghost Rider Delivery Service local franchisee?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dammit, where my Christmas ornaments filled with glycerin and potassium permanganate be at?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're there mail-in ballots in the vehicle?
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Dammit, where my Christmas ornaments filled with glycerin and potassium permanganate be at?


Who cares about your ornaments. I finally managed to buy one of those Elon Musk flamethrowers on ebay and I'm betting it was on that truck because it's been "out for delivery" since 6 this morning.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the upside, the way FEDEX runs their business, they know exactly which packages were on the truck.
 
