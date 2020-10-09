 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Schools aren't COVID-19 super-spreaders. It's science. Too bad politics is more important than the well-being of students and their families   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    High school, Education, College, New York Times, school infections, group of data scientists, School  
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the data points to this, that's good. I just remember hearing about teacher deaths and believing that it was due to refusal to close the schools. Many schools are already reopening in phases, so this won't be an academic exercise (oh, I guess it will be, punnily enough). Data will prove it out one way or another.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our district gave kids the option for in-person 2 days a week back in late August (elementary only). We took the option. Results were so good a month later, they increased to 4 days. And in two more weeks we're back at 5 days, in addition to middle and high schoolers for the first time -- people still have the virtual option, but it's only about 20% now (it was 40% at first).

The results have borne out a pretty good outcome. I personally gave it two weeks before everything was shut down, and I was WAY off. I'm not saying precautions are bad. Healthy fear goes a long way, and these results are largely because we spent the spring and summer scaring the hell out of our kids.

I'm not too excited about the older kids, though -- everywhere I go, I see groups of them without masks, so it's hard to imagine they'll follow the rules at school.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had the opposite experience.  Our kids went back full time in person 6 weeks ago.  We are now going to hybrid, and our cases are growing rapidly and talk is we're going to be distance learning in a few weeks.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The author is an economist, not an epidemiologist.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that's what the evidence says, then I will change my mind.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's way, way, way too early to declare anything.  For one, the biggest public school system in the US, NYC, only just started to have in-person classes again.  Two, it's still relatively warm. We may have a different set of outcomes as colder weather keeps everyone, not just school folks, inside more.  Three, adherence to mask use and social distancing has the possibility of 1) becoming the new norm, or 2) getting more lax as people stop worrying about the risks based on low infection rates that are largely driven by high compliance.  For the third point think of it like having roaches in your apartment.  You use a bunch of baits and sprays to end (or at least limit) the infestation.  Soon, no more (visible) roaches.  So, you either replace the baits and re-spray on a realistic schedule ("I want to keep the roaches from coming back!"), or you declare your apartment "cured" ("The roaches are all gone, no need to waste more of my money on sprays and bait!").

Also, and not to be an asshole about this, but
"Since early last month, I've been working with a group of data scientists at the technology company Qualtrics "
doesn't automatically do much for me.  I know quite a few "data scientists," and while they're generally (and to varying degrees) solid at pulling, cleaning, merging, and running statistical analyses on data, they don't all have a great sense of study design and conceptual limitations of studies.  For many, it's "I can do this in R!" without any idea of why they're doing it, or what the results mean given the study itself.

You want a real idea of whether schools act as super-spreaders?  Collect and analyze data through February, and see how that plays out.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: The author is an economist, not an epidemiologist.


Bears repeating.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: The author is an economist, not an epidemiologist.


Sounds like these people are looking for a predetermined answer.

We could just do what we should have done back in January-February or March.  Shut everything down, virtually isolate everyone.  Start systematically testing everyone and over the course of 6-8 weeks we release everyone back into the wild, except those infected and still testing positive which would be so many fewer.  These people either recover or die.

I predict that this is what Biden will do when rids the White House of President Plague Rat.  Then Biden'll have to tent the place, metaphorically.
If we had done this, we'd have much less death and the virus would be virtually eradicated.  However, better late than never.  Viruses can't live outside of a human - except maybe to hide in an animal like a bat.  In the meantime we develop vaccines or treatments - and if it finds us again, we're ready.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend does contact tracing for the state of North Dakota.  Weddings and kids sports are a big problem.

One issue is parents refusing to isolate or quarantine their kids, and refusing testing.  Hayden has to be at hockey practice, after all.  Or daycare.  Or school.

So I'm suspicious of anyone who claims it's not an issue anywhere masks arent required because without widespread testing of a relatively asymptomatic population, how would we know?

I would usually say you see a corresponding rise in adult cases but we already have that and its impossible to separate it from the open bars and restaurants.

Perhaps only a large scale study of school staff would yield some reasonably true answers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are starting to get an evidence-based picture of how school reopenings and remote learning are going (those photos of hallways don't count)

Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. It's those dirty democrats and their politics. It's DEFINITELY not that we're in the middle of a farking pandemic where hundreds of thousands have died and we genuinely thought opening schools would be dangerous.

fark you subby.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "Schools do not, in fact, appear to be a major spreader of COVID-19."
Also TFA: "I've read many stories about outbreaks at universities"

/those aren't schools, they're "temples of liberal indoctrination"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But that's not what we normally do" is going to be the USA's epitaph.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems Emily Oster would rather be lucky than good.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 day incubation period with asymptomatic contagiousness. How long have the schools been open?
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laymen: "You suck, your science was wrong, here is the proof, you should be ashamed of yourself'

Scientist: "That's great!!"

Laymen: "Whut?"
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
been talking to teachers.  The biggest thing that going shut down schools won't be big out breaks its be lack of anyone to be at the school to teach.

Here in Maine if a teacher/student test has any of the signs of COVID-19 its 10 days at home even with a neg test to make sure.

In the best of years schools have enough trouble dealing with sick calls of teachers to get subs to cover. And that is when teacher can come to school with the cold or flu if they think they can handle working.

60%+ of subs are 1. retired teachers just working now and then to earn some extra cash.(ie those in the age group most in danger of Covid-19 crap) or 2. people with the proper teaching paperwork but have not yet gotten a full time teaching job(these ones are in short demand as they get jobs opened up by older teachers retiring.)

giving the fact that there are now less subs to go around and that now if a teacher even has a high temp/sniffles/etc they are out for a week+ there not going be enough sub to go round and school are going find them selfs with not enough trained people to hold in person classes.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what would have happened if we went into lockdown when this thing appeared....

/seems so long ago.
//f*ckin' troglodytes
///3
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: "Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist


So is the data wrong, or are you just looking for a reason to dismiss it?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: The author is an economist, not an epidemiologist.


BEARSBEARSBEARS

When I want information about eye diseases I'll call a plumber, okay?
Put a bunch of people together along with a very infectious disease, and you get more infections.
Schools are that "bunch of people".
Really misleading article. Hard pass.

Why do some people like this want so desperately to "get back to normal (money)" when they know that is not going to happen until the underlying cause for the abnormality is fixed? If your basement is flooding from a broken pipe you do not run and get a bunch of buckets, you shut the damn water off. All this turmoil is from people transmitting a virus. Fix that, and everything else falls into place with time.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that time, effort, and money spent, and it turns out schools aren't super-spreading?

Ha! It was all a hoax, like Y2k!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 3 emails this week from my son's school saying someone at the school has tested positive.   Anecdotal, I know, but do we have enough data to say for sure? If so, great! If not, let's play it safe. Let the experts do their thing.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on where they may technically have a rules-dick argument for being correct.

Take my school, University of Oregon:

24K undergrads.

350 Corona cases in students since they moved back 3 weeks ago, (and almost 700 citywide) and the county now has the worst rate of new cases its ever seen (more cases per day now than we had in the first 3 months combined). And a grand total of four of those cases live on campus, where masks are mandatory at all times unless you're in your dorm (presumably - I don't live in 'em). It's the dipshiats partying off campus with no masks and screaming over the pounding oonz-oonz-oonz that are doing it.

So I suppose, technically, the school isn't the one acting out the oh_fark_yeah_spread_it.jpg meme.

We've survived this far and (fingers crossed) the explosion of cases does seem to be decelerating a little... If we can make it one more week classes will get "real" as midterms loom.

/Or they'll declare everything 100% virtual five minutes after the refund deadline passes
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm convinced the author is a useless asshole.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Theaetetus: "Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist

So is the data wrong, or are you just looking for a reason to dismiss it?


If you're willing to let an economist dictate school safety, I'm sure there's a few former priests who will babysit for you on the cheap.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you are saying is the there wasn't an uptick in known cases of Covid 19 in a section of the population that generally doesn't get sick by it so wouldn't get tested.

Color me socked.

Lets see the statistics Covid rates with people that have or take care of school age children.
 
dickymug [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids have been in a hybrid model for at least one month, going in person twice a week and remote the other three.  My big takeaway is that the schools in our district are following strict guidelines: Everyone wears masks. Desks are six feet apart and separated by plexiglass. Constant handwashing and sanitizer use. Movement patterns enforced in hallways. Social distancing at all times.

We haven't seen cases in the school and I hope we don't. But what I really hope is that this reinforces that the guidelines we tried to install for the general public actually work. In other words, the schools aren't super-spreaders because they are following all the rules that tend to get broken at super-spreader events.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exponential growth with a two week incubation period measured off a low base over a period of two weeks showed we are safe.

Nothing to see here.

Perfect science.

"Our data on almost 200,000 kids in 47 states from the last two weeks of September revealed an infection rate of 0.13 percent among students and 0.24 percent among staff. That's about 1.3 infections over two weeks in a school of 1,000 kids, or 2.2 infections over two weeks in a group of 1,000 staff."
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting article, but unless I missed it, I'm not seen any theories to explain why schools are not more likely to spread the virus.

Also a bit concerned that even if kids don't get sick, they might still bring it home to parents without showing any symptoms. I'm looking for any studies on this to see if it really will be safe to send the kids to school, or keep teaching them at home everything I'm learning on Fark every day.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Theaetetus: "Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist

So is the data wrong, or are you just looking for a reason to dismiss it?

If you're willing to let an economist dictate school safety, I'm sure there's a few former priests who will babysit for you on the cheap.


Are the farking numbers wrong?  Analyzing data and numbers is something an economist does, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since early last month, I've been working with a group of data scientists...

Good to know that she made her conclusions after a month of data. I was a bit worried that this was absolute horseshiat.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Also, and not to be an asshole about this, but
"Since early last month, I've been working with a group of data scientists at the technology company Qualtrics "
doesn't automatically do much for me.  I know quite a few "data scientists," and while they're generally (and to varying degrees) solid at pulling, cleaning, merging, and running statistical analyses on data, they don't all have a great sense of study design and conceptual limitations of studies.  For many, it's "I can do this in R!" without any idea of why they're doing it, or what the results mean given the study itself.


THIS.

Criminey.  Epidemiologists and biostatisticians are bad enough.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishmel: We had the opposite experience.  Our kids went back full time in person 6 weeks ago.  We are now going to hybrid, and our cases are growing rapidly and talk is we're going to be distance learning in a few weeks.


Our experience has actually been consistent with the article.  Our county (North of ATL) opened for on prem first week of August with no mask mandate. The fear was the kids would get infected, bring it home, pass it around, and we'd have a big spike.  It just hasn't happened (thankfully)  We've definitely had school cases and two schools temporarily reverting back to distance learning.  But it just hasn't been as bad as people (including myself) had feared.  Dets at https://www.cherokeega.com/_focus/cor​o​na-virus-plan.php

All that said, there are different strains floating around.  It sounds like some are more contagious, but less severe.  Ditto the reverse.  YMMV.

Wear masks.  Wear glasses.  Wash your hands early and often.  Distance.  AND GET A FARKING FLU SHOT.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Theaetetus: "Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist

So is the data wrong, or are you just looking for a reason to dismiss it?

If you're willing to let an economist dictate school safety, I'm sure there's a few former priests who will babysit for you on the cheap.

Are the farking numbers wrong?  Analyzing data and numbers is something an economist does, right?


In the same way an engineer puts things together, so they're qualified to replace your hip.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even November. Just wait.
It will get worse before it gets better.

Anybody want to bet me?
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the peer reviewed studies done by epidemiologists instead of the bloviating opinion piece by an economist.  Thanks though.

/ The Comcast guy says my blood pressure is fine.
// He'd know because both the internet and the circulatory system are a series of tubes.
/// More testing means more third slashies.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictions about school openings hurting the broader community seem to have been overblown as well. In places such as Florida, preliminary data haven't shown big community spikes as a result of school openings.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Rates in Georgia have continued to decline over the past month. And although absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, I've read many stories about outbreaks at universities, and vanishingly few about outbreaks at the K-12 level.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems around here for the grade schools some haven't done any in person, some are taking good precautions, and all are shutting down quick for the short term when they get a case.   Even the White House can't do that last one.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even before the covid thing, i called kids "germ factories"
so yu wash your hands after touching them.
blow kisses and that is about it.

wow, how hard.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Laymen: "You suck, your science was wrong, here is the proof, you should be ashamed of yourself'

Scientist: "That's great!!"

Laymen: "Whut?"


While I'd love to think so, the reality is that scientists have egos, too.
Many a scientist have hanged onto their theories long after data proved them wrong, accusing the studies of being false.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: We are starting to get an evidence-based picture of how school reopenings and remote learning are going (those photos of hallways don't count)

Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?


Funny he mentions that example. Because they had to close and disinfect the school after they reported 9 cases of COVID not too long after that picture was taken.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/paul​d​ing-county/north-pauling-high-school-s​hut-down-two-days-disinfect-after-9-co​vid-19-cases/5M5VMEQOSVDXVG4HMKXUZ46GL​M/
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's their data for public high schools that went back to full time school. Looks totally sustainable.
 
Motrin and water cures cancer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I disagree that there is enough data to make the same inference that the author does.

But what do I know? I'm not an economist.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

question_dj: delsydsoftware: The author is an economist, not an epidemiologist.

Bears repeating.


You'll have to be satisfied with the 1986 Super Bowl win.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A mathematician, an accountant and an economist apply for the same job.
The interviewer calls in the mathematician and asks "What do two plus two equal?" The mathematician replies "Four." The interviewer asks "Four, exactly?" The mathematician looks at the interviewer incredulously and says "Yes, four, exactly."
Then the interviewer calls in the accountant and asks the same question "What do two plus two equal?" The accountant says "On average, four - give or take ten percent, but on average, four."
Then the interviewer calls in the economist and poses the same question "What do two plus two equal?" The economist gets up, locks the door, closes the shade, sits down next to the interviewer and says, "What do you want it to equal"?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Theaetetus: "Democratic governors who love to flaunt their pro-science bona fides in comparison with the anti-science Trump administration don't seem to be aware of this growing body of evidence."  Emily Oster, Economist

So is the data wrong, or are you just looking for a reason to dismiss it?

If you're willing to let an economist dictate school safety, I'm sure there's a few former priests who will babysit for you on the cheap.

Are the farking numbers wrong?  Analyzing data and numbers is something an economist does, right?

In the same way an engineer puts things together, so they're qualified to replace your hip.


Numbers are numbers.  Data is data.  You run it the same way and anyone trained to do it isn't restrained by engineering data sets or medical data sets.  This isn't a boat builder who decided to build a skyscraper.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Motrin and water cures cancer: I disagree that there is enough data to make the same inference that the author does.

But what do I know? I'm not an economist.


But you could be.  All you need is a wacky sound board and a good shouting voice.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scottish schools have been back for around eight weeks - mid term holiday starts on Monday - and the experience here is similar. There have been a very few localised outbreaks within schools but otherwise re-opening has not led to significant problems. And yes, cases are very high at the moment, but the epidemiologists and statisticians seem sure that it's adults socialising behind it, not schools.

It would be nice if the Farkers who correctly lambast President Trump for ignoring science could be a little more receptive to science themselves, even dismal science.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Schools opened here in Utah and cases went from 300-500 a day to 1200-1500.  So we got that going for us...
 
