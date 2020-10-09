 Skip to content
(UPI)   In Spokane food walk to you   (upi.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me a home where the buffalo roam.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For you to see Bison wandering the streets it must have been quite a shock, but for Spokane it was merely Tuesday.
 
threehammers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wyoming bison don't care

No but I'm seriousness I was getting really wholesome vibes from that whole article.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bye, son.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vegetables are not food. That's what food eats.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a pair of bison escaped from their owner's home

lulz
 
Mominator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where is this home at? That looked pretty residential to me (I'm from Spokane), and not many homes there have bison-friendly accommodations. That I know of. Not judging.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mominator: Where is this home at? That looked pretty residential to me (I'm from Spokane), and not many homes there have bison-friendly accommodations. That I know of. Not judging.


Maybe that's why they keep wondering. Looking for a happier home, where they can roam.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somebody let the poor house Bison inside.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
