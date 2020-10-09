 Skip to content
(MSN)   Might As Well Jump: Yes raising frogs is hard, they are quite tasty though
    tonnes of frogs, JEFF PACHOUD, Frogs, Francois's top clients, France's handful, JEFF PACHOUD Global frog consumption, incubation of eggs, two-Michelin-star restaurant Bocuse  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Apropos nothing at F*G all:

It's early October, but we still have wildflowers blooming all over our backyard. There are butterflies all day long. There were a couple of score honey bees yesterday. Last night the spousal unit and I found a couple of little green tree frogs.

All that **** should have stopped three or four weeks ago.

What the actual, y'all?

/ commas
// comas
/// comets

FSU: At least we still have women's soccer and softball. So, yeah, big times.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It's getting noticeable now.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

But how? How do you have a Bo Burham GIF for everything?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, you, who said that?
 
Luse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've had frog legs. Essentially tiny unsatisfying things that are tough and taste like gamy chicken. Also expensive. No wonder the French are always pissed off and miserable.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"French consume some 4,000 tonnes of frogs' legs -- the equivalent of 40 blue whales. "

Is that implying they eat blue whales as well?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

reckid machine
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

But how? How do you have a Bo Burham GIF for everything?


That's actually Bo Burnam's Fark account. He makes an appropriate vid that's relevant to the thread, then gififies it for posting.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew a couple of college students who came up with a pretty decent business plan to raise frogs and charge people to catch them. They could pay extra to take thier catch home or just release them for fun.

/ catching bullfrogs is fun and since you don't need to use a hook, (they will bite a red plastic bead and hang on). It would be easy to catch and release them.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are the easiest thing to catch in the wild, since they bite at anything.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Less than a minute
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The French and their mathematicians...

Each fertilisation by a male frog of eggs deposited by a female can have a success rate of zero to 100 percent
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It implies that Blue Whales eat frogs
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You know he gets to choose which threads he posts in, right?
 
mainsail
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do they grow peaches as well?
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/searched for Doc Hopper pic, found LEGO version, posted because why not
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tough? The only way they get tough is if they're overcooked, so you had shiatty frog legs, I'm sorry to say. Did they come with generous amounts of garlic butter at least?
 
