(City Pages) Weeners Wiener is parked by nuts   (citypages.com) divider line
15
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, is he in the news again?!?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wienermobile should be parked at a 90° angle to the center of the nutmobile.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: The wienermobile should be parked at a 90° angle to the center of the nutmobile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly, I couldn't find any pics of the Wienermobile ramming a taco truck.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just driving me nuts.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover those things up, man. There are kids there.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the beans get ahead of the frank?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that brought a smile to my face after yet another week of drudgery at work :).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when I cannot find parking for my wienermobile down at Fuzzy's taco shop.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danger!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 203x248]


John Oliver - Carlos Danger Compilation
Youtube GjiSm4ZPVKM


nsfw
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like wiener nutted already.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they crash, they'll bust a nut.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They are missing this one.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
