(Atlas Obscura)   More like deluxe spider condo   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good luck sleeping tonight
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x634]

Good luck sleeping tonight


Seen and raised.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x634]

Good luck sleeping tonight

Seen and raised.

[Fark user image image 387x512]


Six-Eyed Sand Spider Burying Herself (Sicarius hahni)
Youtube BCFGCganiuE


What's that in the turbinado sugar for your coffee?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x634]

Good luck sleeping tonight

Seen and raised.

[Fark user image 387x512]


I would really hate to have to cut my own lips off. They're one of my better features.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


call.
 
