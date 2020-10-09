 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   10 days ago a known disease vector came to Ohio. Today, it has the highest level of Covid-19 ever at over 1800 new cases. Hold on to your butts, Utah   (worldometers.info)
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Donnie must have been too drugged up to stop these numbers from slipping out.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Toledo Public Schools starts K-2 grades back on Monday.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
You know, quite seriously...shouldnt we be able to real-time chart whether these events are in fact super-spreader events?  I dont see much to that point in the news...i mean up until last week it would seem he went to a lot of places for those rallies, and certainly they have to have spread things in those places?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

null: Toledo Public Schools starts K-2 grades back on Monday.


Stow Munroe Falls went back a few weeks ago.  Per the state of Ohio website they are now #1 or #2 in most COVID in Summit county (SMF has more staff with it at 10, while Hudson has more students).

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/port​a​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-​children/schools/schools

What is also interesting, those are not really large school districts when you factor in that Akron City Schools are also in the county.

Akron city has 1 staff case.  Cuyahoga Falls has 1.

I wonder what separates Stow and Hudson apart from the rest of the county?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
https://www.13abc.com/2020/10/09/coro​n​avirus-spike-in-northwest-ohio-brings-​governor-to-toledo/

Yeah geez I wonder why DeWine is here... hmmmm.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fulton County was singled out as the area of highest incidence here in Northwest Ohio, with a rate of 287 per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the CDC's high incidence rate. Putnam County was not far behind at 259 per 100,000, while Defiance County is tracking 233 cases per 100,000. Wood and Hancock Counties are seeing much lower rates, 162 and 154 respectively, but those rates are still well above the CDC's high incidence rate.

Uhhhhhhh yeah that would track very well with the number of Trump signs I see vs. Biden signs in those counties, with some exception to the fact that Wood County is home to Bowling Green (Massacre) State University, Defiance has Defiance College, and Hancock County the University of Findlay. The latter two not being as much liberal arts schools though.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

null: Fulton County was singled out as the area of highest incidence here in Northwest Ohio, with a rate of 287 per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the CDC's high incidence rate. Putnam County was not far behind at 259 per 100,000, while Defiance County is tracking 233 cases per 100,000. Wood and Hancock Counties are seeing much lower rates, 162 and 154 respectively, but those rates are still well above the CDC's high incidence rate.

Uhhhhhhh yeah that would track very well with the number of Trump signs I see vs. Biden signs in those counties, with some exception to the fact that Wood County is home to Bowling Green (Massacre) State University, Defiance has Defiance College, and Hancock County the University of Findlay. The latter two not being as much liberal arts schools though.


Mercer County Ohio is riddled with the virus.
 
MikeyFuccon
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: null: Toledo Public Schools starts K-2 grades back on Monday.

Stow Munroe Falls went back a few weeks ago.  Per the state of Ohio website they are now #1 or #2 in most COVID in Summit county (SMF has more staff with it at 10, while Hudson has more students).

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/porta​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-​children/schools/schools

What is also interesting, those are not really large school districts when you factor in that Akron City Schools are also in the county.

Akron city has 1 staff case.  Cuyahoga Falls has 1.

I wonder what separates Stow and Hudson apart from the rest of the county?


My father is in a nursing home in Hudson. Yeah, not getting a kick. At all.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Most on my family is in Wayne county, they seem to be doing ok. I do worry about some of them .
 
Dafatone
1 hour ago  
1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.
 
Bazzlex001
1 hour ago  

Dafatone: 1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.


I'm going to need a bit more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that people actually live in South Dakota.
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  
Columbus has the most new cases, as you might expect.   I would put my money on THE Ohio State University as being ground zero.
 
Mr Guy
56 minutes ago  
He was asymptomatic and they thought they were going to get away with not admitting he had it. That's why they think they are ought of the woods Monday. Because this isn't the first week, it's his second, and he's ALREADY crashed, and that's what we saw. They burned hundred of thousands of dollars on the latest treatment, and he still almost died, and he doesn't realize that he's unlikely to have developed any resistance.

He's been intentionally spreading it for at least a week. That's why he's recovering now, in his second week.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
54 minutes ago  

null: Toledo Public Schools starts K-2 grades back on Monday.


Here in BC, kids going to school have not been the cause of a spike in cases. Granted, that's what a competent government gets you...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
Good god, could these people be any worse at this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like a bad photoshop plus the imgur meme gen.

/maybe it is
//not to mention the verbiage is nothing but derp that no one not already voting for Trump would buy
 
drjekel_mrhyde
47 minutes ago  
When Illinois instated the mask rule, my friend packed his shiat and headed for Ohio. I should give him a call today.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Bowling Green (Massacre) State University,


Never forget.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  

null: https://www.13abc.com/2020/10/09/coro​n​avirus-spike-in-northwest-ohio-brings-​governor-to-toledo/

Yeah geez I wonder why DeWine is here... hmmmm.

Yeah geez I wonder why DeWine is here... hmmmm.


Maybe if he had balls and defended the one woman who knew what she was talking about, Ohio wouldn't be in this situation.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Good god, could these people be any worse at this?

[Fark user image 425x354]

It's like a bad photoshop plus the imgur meme gen.

/maybe it is
//not to mention the verbiage is nothing but derp that no one not already voting for Trump would buy


Their whole idea that you have to be a stupid bigot with a 5th grade education living in poverty to be a "real American" has always been offensive.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

null: Toledo Public Schools starts K-2 grades back on Monday.


I can't smart or funny this.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: When Illinois instated the mask rule, my friend packed his shiat and headed for Ohio. I should give him a call today.


Let him know that we don't want him back. He belongs to the antisocial derpsters now.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Dafatone: 1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.

I'm going to need a bit more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that people actually live in South Dakota.


I live in South Dakovid. He's right. It's a cesspool of disease right now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Dafatone: 1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.


Jeez, just a couple months ago, they had virtually none.

Wh... what happened I wonder?!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.


Edgemont? Sacred mother of fark.
 
rga184
21 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Dafatone: 1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.

I'm going to need a bit more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that people actually live in South Dakota.


I'm going to need more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that there's a state called South Dakota.
 
Dafatone
20 minutes ago  

rga184: Bazzlex001: Dafatone: 1800 new cases? South Dakota had 772 new cases today. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people of Ohio.

I'm going to need a bit more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that people actually live in South Dakota.

I'm going to need more proof than some guy spouting things on the internet that there's a state called South Dakota.


You both make good points.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

seventypercent: puffy999: Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.

Edgemont? Sacred mother of fark.


... Is that bad?

Oh PLEASE tell me there a re liberals there...
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: He was asymptomatic and they thought they were going to get away with not admitting he had it. That's why they think they are ought of the woods Monday. Because this isn't the first week, it's his second, and he's ALREADY crashed, and that's what we saw. They burned hundred of thousands of dollars on the latest treatment, and he still almost died, and he doesn't realize that he's unlikely to have developed any resistance.

He's been intentionally spreading it for at least a week. That's why he's recovering now, in his second week.

He's been intentionally spreading it for at least a week. That's why he's recovering now, in his second week.


NPR reported today that Drumpf was going back on the campaign trail...and that it had been 10 days since his positive diagnosis.

On my calendar, that would have been Tuesday, September farking 29th.

Maybe NPR intended to say that when he goes back on the campaign trail tomorrow, it will have been 10 days since his positive diagnosis.  ???

Sure would be nice to get a straight answer out of this corrupt administration.  Biden dodged a virus-coated bullet at the debate.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

puffy999: seventypercent: puffy999: Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.

Edgemont? Sacred mother of fark.

... Is that bad?

Oh PLEASE tell me there a re liberals there...


It's a town of about 700 people in the far southwest corner of the state. Does he work for the railroad?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
11 minutes ago  
We're never going to be done with Covid, are we.

Never.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
10 minutes ago  
We broke 1500 the other day! New record for UT!!
Our rolling 7 day average is just north of 1000.
Freezer is packed, cupboards full, making sure I'm ahead of the next panic buying spree.
Hope my crock pot doesn't blow up this winter.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

seventypercent: puffy999: seventypercent: puffy999: Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.

Edgemont? Sacred mother of fark.

... Is that bad?

Oh PLEASE tell me there a re liberals there...

It's a town of about 700 people in the far southwest corner of the state. Does he work for the railroad?


He is retiring.

Basically they're moving there because his wife worked there for a while and the house they're buying is literally 1/3rd of the cost of something similar here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
He also thinks Oregon is way too liberal or something. Even though it is quite red here.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

puffy999: seventypercent: puffy999: seventypercent: puffy999: Also, a person I work with is moving to SD. Edgemont.

He's a hardcore Trumper. He'll fit right in.

Edgemont? Sacred mother of fark.

... Is that bad?

Oh PLEASE tell me there a re liberals there...

It's a town of about 700 people in the far southwest corner of the state. Does he work for the railroad?

He is retiring.

Basically they're moving there because his wife worked there for a while and the house they're buying is literally 1/3rd of the cost of something similar here.


Ahh, okay. Yeah, there's not much of anything there. Some nice scenery, maybe?
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
And lots of COVID!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

seventypercent: And lots of COVID!


This will be the second person I know this year who will leave *relatively safe* ruralish Oregon for a red state whose per capita numbers are far, far worse.

This guy has a lot of underlying health issues.
The other one has an autistic child. Because red states take care of them. ...
 
