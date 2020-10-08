 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   There are no voters here. There is only Zul   (dallasnews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


did they catch him at the barber just as he was about to get a shave?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening.  As a duly designated representative of the City, County and State of New York, I order you to cease any and all political activity and return forthwith to your place of origin or to the nearest convenient parallel dimension.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of his party political.

As he is on the ballot, you'd think somebody would know.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: No mention of his party political.

As he is on the ballot, you'd think somebody would know.


Democrat.  Had to search a bit though.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not good.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trumpies will be all over this, as "proof" of large voter fraud.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: LesserEvil: No mention of his party political.

As he is on the ballot, you'd think somebody would know.

Democrat.  Had to search a bit though.


Welp. This thread just died.
 
way south
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: The Trumpies will be all over this, as "proof" of large voter fraud.


They're still screaming about how one in every five voters got incorrect ballots in Ohio.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020​-​election/ohio-county-says-nearly-50-00​0-voters-received-wrong-ballots-n12427​59

/people who warned about voter fraud will point it out when it happens.
/sorry in advance for the month long "I told you so".
/this guy was smalltime.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: LesserEvil: No mention of his party political.

As he is on the ballot, you'd think somebody would know.

Democrat.  Had to search a bit though.


Like a lot of municipalities, local candidates don't claim a party.  There's not even a box for it on their application.

Also he's lived there continuously for 34 years if anyone has any 'furriner issues.

/not linking to pdf since it has his home address, cell phone, and occupation on it
 
Inyego
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: The Trumpies will be all over this, as "proof" of large voter fraud.


Did you read the article? Every official interviewed was calling voter fraud widespread and mail-in ballots inherently insecure. They've got that angle covered. I shall take up the "look, the system works!" angle myself.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegourmez: stuffy: The Trumpies will be all over this, as "proof" of large voter fraud.

Did you read the article? Every official interviewed was calling voter fraud widespread and mail-in ballots inherently insecure. They've got that angle covered. I shall take up the "look, the system works!" angle myself.


Absentee good. Ballots just mailed to voters without a request? Stupid and irresponsible.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imposter.
 
