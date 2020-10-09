 Skip to content
What can be scarier for kids around Halloween time than a haunted house? This
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the worse that could happen?
"Experts": School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No alcohol on the bus is hard enough for the kids to understand.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like any of you farkers could handle a bus full of kids sober.
 
dave0821
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is no one asking how the fark he had a chance to resign and not be fired???!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not sure what the big deal is. He was .816 sober!

genner [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Chuck87
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ycdt snake eyes2
/From "You Can't Do That On Television"
 
