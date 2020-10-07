 Skip to content
 
(KESQ Palm Springs)   911, what's the emergency? "As per the 1964 Civil Rights Act, I cannot be discriminated against. I do have a right to be able to breath O2 not CO2 and I'm being discriminated against right now at a store"   (kesq.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I though trumper republicans were big fans of private property rights. A company has not only the right but a duty to protect employees from unnecessary dangers and idiots on their private property.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got some bad news for you, Karen.  You're also being forced to breathe nitrogen.  Nitrogen, Karen!  Are you going to let them do that to you?  Maybe you should stop breathing in protest until they stop this disgusting discrimination and give you the fresh, pure O2 you deserve!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but I got that very argument the other day. This "legal argument" must be in people's Fwd: Fwd:  Fwd:  Fwd: chain, or on facebook or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
s_mcdonald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I've got some bad news for you, Karen.  You're also being forced to breathe nitrogen.  Nitrogen, Karen!  Are you going to let them do that to you?  Maybe you should stop breathing in protest until they stop this disgusting discrimination and give you the fresh, pure O2 you deserve!


Was going to say the same thing - air is not O2.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might start carrying mace around.  That's not like me.  But I've been approached by these yahoos with no masks on hassling me for wearing one, and the next one is getting pepper sprayed.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I might start carrying mace around.  That's not like me.  But I've been approached by these yahoos with no masks on hassling me for wearing one, and the next one is getting pepper sprayed.


I've given this thought as well. There are gel pepper sprays which should eliminate pepper spraying law-abiding bystanders.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I might start carrying mace around.  That's not like me.  But I've been approached by these yahoos with no masks on hassling me for wearing one, and the next one is getting pepper sprayed.


I like this idea.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did that website know I was on my phone phone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you need surveillance apps for when they're willing to get the law involved themselves?
 
alex10294 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Police brutality when its really needed?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

s_mcdonald: Psychopusher: I've got some bad news for you, Karen.  You're also being forced to breathe nitrogen.  Nitrogen, Karen!  Are you going to let them do that to you?  Maybe you should stop breathing in protest until they stop this disgusting discrimination and give you the fresh, pure O2 you deserve!

Was going to say the same thing - air is not O2.


And she's breathing trace amounts of argon!  That's how I know chem trails are a part of the government mind control strategy.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is really unfortunate that these stories never seem to end with a note about the months of reconstructive surgery the mask protester will now require.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, you dropped your special snowflake ID.

Or should that be 'Mr. President?'
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: my medical problems are none of your business


but wait...what if that person has Covid? Surely that's a medical problem, right?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


They have to accommodate you but that doesn't mean they have to let you into the store though.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: How did that website know I was on my phone phone?

[Fark user image image 425x703]


Congratulations! With $750 you can buy a new Phone Phone.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Marcus Aurelius: I might start carrying mace around.  That's not like me.  But I've been approached by these yahoos with no masks on hassling me for wearing one, and the next one is getting pepper sprayed.

I like this idea.


Wasn't the group that were arrested in Michigan  big gripe were masks and closed bars?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad 911 or some authority was called.

That proves the person who believed they had a mask exception actually believed it, and they were willing to peacefully assert it.

This is how every legal disagreement should end, though obviously 911 isn't always going to be the best option to contact police.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we not talking about the name "Bones-n-Scones"?!  That sounds so hardcore.  Like a Dame Judi Dench - Dame Maggie Smith Cage match.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how this keeps happening in just one specific country.
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


ThatNotHowAnyOfThisWorks.jpg. The law requires reasonable accommodation. That includes telling them what you want and them bringing it to you outside. It does not include endangering everyone else in the building.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


This idiot farkery has been repeatedly debunked so many times.

1.  There is no magic "muh disability" exception.  It doesn't exist, but in the minds of imbeciles.

2.  The ADA, at best, would require them to provide reasonable accommodation, it doesn't mean they have to let you do whatever the fark you want.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confiscate her lungs.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


Does any such disability exist?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would he want to breathe in a gas that is a HOMOnuclear molecule? Tell him that he should be breathing HETEROnuclear gas molecules like CO and CO2.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I might start carrying mace around.  That's not like me.  But I've been approached by these yahoos with no masks on hassling me for wearing one, and the next one is getting pepper sprayed.


Get one of these, and fit it with a laser sight:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Might shut them up when they see the red dot.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST WEAR A FARKING MASK ALREADY SO WE CAN BE DONE WITH THIS GARBAGE WHAT THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Me too! Stores, restaurants, gas stations, they all discriminate against me when I go in there naked from the waist down. They say hurtful things like "Leave." "We don't want your kind around here." "We're calling the cops." "Why do your balls look like they were caught in a seat?" So I feel their pain.
🤣
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.

They have to accommodate you but that doesn't mean they have to let you into the store though.


Exactly. Almost all stores will gather together whatever it is you want to buy and bring it out to you.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah ... the ADA doesn't allow you to dictate the terms of reasonable accommodation, Karen. Also, you're not disabled.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

China White Tea: alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.

This idiot farkery has been repeatedly debunked so many times.

1.  There is no magic "muh disability" exception.  It doesn't exist, but in the minds of imbeciles.

2.  The ADA, at best, would require them to provide reasonable accommodation, it doesn't mean they have to let you do whatever the fark you want.


Also you do have to provide reasonable proof of a disability not "I have a problem but it's private and fark off"
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: JUST WEAR A FARKING MASK ALREADY SO WE CAN BE DONE WITH THIS GARBAGE WHAT THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE


The issue is, some people are better than others and have firm beliefs that they can do no harm, that they are individuals that shan't be told what to do.

There's always going to be people who color outside the lines and disobey orders or suggestions because they feel otherwise.

It's human nature.

That's what's wrong.

And there's no way to fix it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


They can still refuse her in, they just have to provide "reasonable accommodation" (ie: Picking out the items for her, etc.).
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


The store isn't, but I'm just some asshole in public. I'm perfectly free to demand proof of their disability and call them liars when they don't provide paperwork. Just like they're free to tell me to piss off.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish a slow and painful death from COVID for any person who acts this way.

I'm past the point of caring or trying; die a slow and painful death you farking plague rats.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm glad 911 or some authority was called.

That proves the person who believed they had a mask exception actually believed it, and they were willing to peacefully assert it.

This is how every legal disagreement should end, though obviously 911 isn't always going to be the best option to contact police.


Unfortunately, I sure 911 is used to calls like that these days.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I though trumper republicans were big fans of private property rights. A company has not only the right but a duty to protect employees from unnecessary dangers and idiots on their private property.


What evidence to you have that this particular person is a "Trumper Republican"?

I watched the entire video, and I didn't see any evidence either way about the person's politics.  Seems unlikely she'd be a Trumper, though.   Women lean democratic,  Palm Springs has had 4 openly gay mayors in a row, and Palm Springs is *VERY* heavily Democratic:

https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/ror/​6​0day-gen-2020/politicalsub.pdf
                    Total       Dem.      Rep.    Ind.   Green
Palm Springs              27,922    17,001     4,890     795      98

Just based on voter registration there is a 61% chance that woman is a Democrat, and just an 18% chance she's a Republican.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
False 911 calls are a crime, and yet people like this don't get prosecuted.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dittybopper: eurotrader: I though trumper republicans were big fans of private property rights. A company has not only the right but a duty to protect employees from unnecessary dangers and idiots on their private property.

What evidence to you have that this particular person is a "Trumper Republican"?

I watched the entire video, and I didn't see any evidence either way about the person's politics.  Seems unlikely she'd be a Trumper, though.   Women lean democratic,  Palm Springs has had 4 openly gay mayors in a row, and Palm Springs is *VERY* heavily Democratic:

https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/ror/6​0day-gen-2020/politicalsub.pdf
                Total       Dem.      Rep.    Ind.   Green
Palm Springs              27,922    17,001     4,890     795      98

Just based on voter registration there is a 61% chance that woman is a Democrat, and just an 18% chance she's a Republican.


Democrat believe that anti-mask garbage and are using the exact same tactics and verbiage that is spreading in right-wing circles?

C'mon man. You can't be this stupid.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Funny how this keeps happening in just one specific country.


I know the U.S. won WWII, but that doesn't mean that the UK (minus Scotland and N. Ireland) and Germany are U.S. territories.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: UltimaCS: Funny how this keeps happening in just one specific country.

I know the U.S. won WWII, but that doesn't mean that the UK (minus Scotland and N. Ireland) and Germany are U.S. territories.


To be fair, our anti-mask nonsense is traveling overseas.

It didn't become a thing over there until it became a thing here. Even though Europe had the Coronavirus long before we did.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You laugh, but I got that very argument the other day. This "legal argument" must be in people's Fwd: Fwd:  Fwd:  Fwd: chain, or on facebook or something.


It's as cromulent as the sovereign citizens who cite the UCC for why they're traveling, not driving, and therefore don't need a driver's license.
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Masta Kronix: I wish a slow and painful death from COVID for any person who acts this way.


I can understand you hating these people and wish them death and all, but there was no need to be sadistic in your comment. Allow them a quick death and make room for the next non mask wearing idiot. Just like McDonalds does in their dining rooms. Make the seats uncomfortable and turn up the AC...it makes room for more people to come in...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


Sure they are. Stop spreading misinformation that you got from other Facebook FWDs in an attempt to stop this particular misinformation from spreading.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What evidence to you have that this particular person is a "Trumper Republican"?


Sadly this is the new way of thinking when someone doesn't agree with one's political party.

"anyone who doesn't think like me must be a ...." (add your least favorite political party here)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I though trumper republicans were big fans of private property rights. A company has not only the right but a duty to protect employees from unnecessary dangers and idiots on their private property.


I'm sure you were being sarcastic there as we all know they're hypocrites.

They only want those things for themselves.  When it applies to them they hate regulations.
 
IDisME
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alex10294: Blah blah. The right way is to say you have a disability that prevents you from wearing a mask. They aren't allowed to ask what your disability is.  If they do, just say "my medical problems are none of your business".  ADA has you covered, not the civil rights act.

/Not that anyone should do this, but get your fake legal justification right.


Then tell them to wait outside maskless and we'll bring out what you want.  There isn't any need to be in the store.  It isn't within anyone's "rights" to demand entry onto private property.
 
