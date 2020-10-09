 Skip to content
(CNBC) Apparently, the total value of all the avocado toast and participation trophies accounts for less than 5% of all U.S. wealth, while bootstraps, landlines, and onion belts are worth over 50%
9
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For now
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Speaking of landlines, does anyone know how to get one these days? Everywhere I look is either Cell or VOIP. I just want a good old POTS to the house so there's a phone available for the kids if shiat happens.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Speaking of landlines, does anyone know how to get one these days? Everywhere I look is either Cell or VOIP. I just want a good old POTS to the house so there's a phone available for the kids if shiat happens.


From what a friend working around that industry told me, even if it's POTS to you, at a certain point it joins the backbone as VOIP.  The digital technology is just way too efficient over long distances.

/He installed security technology, so I don't know if that's 100% accurate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How much unsecured debt has gone past due since the 'rona hit the economy? At this point with the penalty interest rates many accounts formerly in good standing are now maxed out and haven't made a monthly payment in 6 months. This is typically where creditors cut their losses and sell those debts to collections agencies. One way for either party to score big in November would be to announce plans for the government to buy up that debt and let people pay it off without blemishing their credit scores any further. Sound like socialism? Yeah, but doing the same thing for the big 3 automakers helped pull the US out of the great recession not so long ago.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Bootleg: Speaking of landlines, does anyone know how to get one these days? Everywhere I look is either Cell or VOIP. I just want a good old POTS to the house so there's a phone available for the kids if shiat happens.

From what a friend working around that industry told me, even if it's POTS to you, at a certain point it joins the backbone as VOIP.  The digital technology is just way too efficient over long distances.

/He installed security technology, so I don't know if that's 100% accurate.


I'm not opposed to that, I just want something that the kids can use if we lose power and/or internet at the house.

/Ignoring that if we lose power the phone lines might be impacted
//And that cell phones mostly cover that niche
///And this is a thread about wealth inequality not my phone difficulties.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Despite making up the largest portion of the workforce, millennials controlled just 4.6% of U.S. wealth through the first half of 2020,

Baby boomers control over 53% of the country's wealth, while Gen X accounts for just over 25% and the silent generation holds around 17%, according to the Fed's data

In 1989, when baby boomers were around the same age as millennials are today, they controlled 21% of the nation's wealth.

And yet they need to work harder! Budget better! Pick better degree tracks! Spend less! Be more responsible! They are never good enough!

This goes beyond the typical generational views of how younger people don't respect older people (which is as old as time).

Millennials, Gen Zers, the system won't change unless it is forced to. We are an oligarchy masking as a democracy- but anyone who got screwed in 2008 and agreed with Occupy Wall Street knows this. We saw how the system reacted to Bernie Sanders modest reforms. We see how it reacts to the idea of black lives being equal to white lives. Biden claims he beat socialism and Trump thinks anything short of giving all the money to him and his wealthy supporters is socialism. Every attempt at true social reform is met with resistance from all sides- and the older generations were raised to believe this while benefiting from some of it (while it existed)- mine included.

I'm pulling for you guys. I stand with you. We have environmental catastrophe staring us in the face, with Covid-19 being part of that. Change has to happen and it won't look like the US rise to world dominance over the bodies of the 10s of millions who died in a World War.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Bootleg: Speaking of landlines, does anyone know how to get one these days? Everywhere I look is either Cell or VOIP. I just want a good old POTS to the house so there's a phone available for the kids if shiat happens.

From what a friend working around that industry told me, even if it's POTS to you, at a certain point it joins the backbone as VOIP.  The digital technology is just way too efficient over long distances.

/He installed security technology, so I don't know if that's 100% accurate.


100% accurate.

You can get a POTS line from most providers. But it's only POTS from the modem to your phone. At the modem, it's digitized and sent via VOIP. Some modems have batteries in them to keep the phone powered on in case of power outage, so it mimics that bit of functionality from the old lines. But as for attaching a real, analog set to real POTS lines? I haven't seen that in a LONG time.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Speaking of landlines, does anyone know how to get one these days? Everywhere I look is either Cell or VOIP. I just want a good old POTS to the house so there's a phone available for the kids if shiat happens.


Live in the boonies. The real one. The one where HOAs don't exist, no subdivisions, and people hate paying taxes.

My mother just had her cable company dig up her copper phone line like idiots because even AT&T don't want to come out and find it. They don't care to maintain it.

So find an older house built pre 2000. They will put in a fiber optic line for you, not copper, otherwise.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much unsecured debt has gone past due since the 'rona hit the economy? At this point with the penalty interest rates many accounts formerly in good standing are now maxed out and haven't made a monthly payment in 6 months. This is typically where creditors cut their losses and sell those debts to collections agencies. One way for either party to score big in November would be to announce plans for the government to buy up that debt and let people pay it off without blemishing their credit scores any further. Sound like socialism? Yeah, but doing the same thing for the big 3 automakers helped pull the US out of the great recession not so long ago.


Look, the government helping businesses is beautiful American Capitalism, the envy of the world.

The government helping people is horrendous socialism and to be shunned.

Get your facts straight, jack!
 
