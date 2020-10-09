 Skip to content
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Love the typo. Hahaha
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

suebhoney: Love the typo. Hahaha


Glad I'm not the only one who saw it.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this just temporary?  I thought the plan was to expand the Tombs as part of the closure of Rikers and putting inmates throughout the boroughs (ex SI)
 
Krakaan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you that don't use the preview function.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the backstory of a dungeon adventure for four to six characters of approximately 3rd level.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krakaan: For those of you that don't use the preview function.[Fark user image image 425x651]


I just took my own screenshot to do the same thing. Great Farkers and what not...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in a time of budget crisis, NYC is spending a fark ton of money to close old jails and open a bunch of new ones.  Maybe wait on that, mkkaaayyyy?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary took a dry dive from a hotel room
Bobby hung himself from a cell in the Tombs
Judy jumped in front of a subway train
Eddie got slit in the jugular vein...

Brian got busted on a narco rap
He beat the rap by rattin' on some bikers
He said, hey, I know it's dangerous,
But it sure beats Riker's
But the next day he got offed
By the very same bikers
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary took a dry dive from a hotel room
Bobby hung himself from a cell in the tombs
Judy jumped in front of a subway train
Eddie got slit in the jugular vein
And Eddie, I miss you more than all the others,
And I salute you brother/ This song is for you my brother
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Mary took a dry dive from a hotel room
Bobby hung himself from a cell in the Tombs
Judy jumped in front of a subway train
Eddie got slit in the jugular vein...

Brian got busted on a narco rap
He beat the rap by rattin' on some bikers
He said, hey, I know it's dangerous,
But it sure beats Riker's
But the next day he got offed
By the very same bikers


Shakes fist!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of all the ways to defeat the Drewfilter...the New York Post?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reopen Devil's Island.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't understand the point of closing Rikers. I grew up in neighboring Nassau County in the town that contained the country jail. Literally diagonally across from my high school. Having a jail in "the community" sucks. Lockdowns when someone breaks out every couple years. Dudes who just got released hanging out by the school to beg for bus money and ogle the teenage girls.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rocket from the Tombs - Ain't it fun (Original)
Youtube Hh0HKfnAl5o
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Reopen Devil's Island.


Can't.  Has to be evacuated during launches from the nearby space center.

/not a joke - just a strange but true factoid.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Devil%2​7​s_Island#Aftermath

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guiana_​S​pace_Centre#Launch_safety
 
