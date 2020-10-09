 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Open letter championing herd immunity signed by experts such as "Dr Johnny Bananas" and someone who claimed to be residing at "The University Of Your Mum". Signatures of Haywood and Gene not immediately apparent   (theguardian.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Research fellow, Vaccination, Great Barrington declaration, Expert, Physician, Antibody, ARIA Charts, fake names  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 9:07 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ohmikey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure Gene Masseth wouldn't mind signing. He's a really nice guy. He helps Haywood shovel the snow every winter.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ohmikey: I'm sure Gene Masseth wouldn't mind signing. He's a really nice guy. He helps Haywood shovel the snow every winter.

Haywood must have operated the snow blower.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dr Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said the declaration was "a very bad idea"

Like that's not a fake name.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Name a viral disease that uses MHC-I inhibition to evade host defenses AND productively infects CD4+ helper T-cells.

I'll go first: SARS-COV-2.

Ok, who is going to go next:
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.