 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Cambridge Chronicle)   And in local community news, the Umbrella Academy has rescheduled its fall ninja festival. Wait, what?   (lincoln.wickedlocal.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Ninja, Wikipedia, Creative Commons, Umbrella Arts Academy, Creative Commons licenses, Master instructors, Creative Commons International, Survival skills  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 8:53 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the ninja's had a festival, how would they know?  Not like they'd be seen.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: If the ninja's had a festival, how would they know?  Not like they'd be seen.


Hey, you, learn how to use the '
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are 10 ninja children hiding in this tree. Bet you can't spot them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At first, I thought, "Well of course you didn't know about it, Subby. They're ninjas."

Then I realized how much fun it'd be to buy announcements for events and groups that don't exist.

"The annual studmuffin competition 'Feats of Clench' has been postponed due to lack of goats."

Although, I suppose it could easily be used for evil. Cause idiots to panic and whatnot.

"The third meeting of the Mississippian League of Antifa will be meeting in two weeks in the usual location."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the deal with Umbrellas and viruses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Umbrella Academy is old news.  It's all about Sparrow Academy now.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.