(CBS News)   Residents in Virginia now being warned to stay away from hairy, venomous caterpillars by officials. Subby thought this was a given   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Insect, Caterpillar, puss caterpillar, Lepidoptera, Megalopyge opercularis, larva of the southern flannel moth, Megalopygidae, Venom  
posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 3:50 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tomorrow, on Tick Tok
Residents in Virginia now taking the hairy, venomous caterpillars challenge
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eugene Levy's eyebrows are in Virginia?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when the team up with murder hornets, it's really bad.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They've been spotted in DC too
the-immoral-minority.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait until they turn into hairy, venomous, airborne murder butterflies.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Venomous and poisonous are two different traits. Stop using the words interchangeably.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There goes cheap costume idea #7

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I submitted this with "caterpillars in my Virginia?" headline and got redlit. :(
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's just you libs trying to take away other Americans rights.  Real Patriots will own you libs by eating the caterpillars! Ha ha you are gonna feel so owned!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: There goes cheap costume idea #7

[Fark user image image 425x624]


Not amused:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So these caterpillars only hang out near officials?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Texas theyre called asps.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby is smarter than childhood me. When I was a kid, I picked up every caterpillar I could find and played around with it. Let them crawl all over, petted them, in kindergarten I even gave them kisses. In high school I learned some were poisonous and stopped. But I have no idea how I survived childhood.

I still save them when they are crossing a street or sidewalk.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: In Texas theyre called asps.


very dangerous.

You go first.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bermuda59: They've been spotted in DC too
[the-immoral-minority.com image 850x636]


I need to get a wig. Thinking cat pic...
 
kore
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Venomous and poisonous are two different traits. Stop using the words interchangeably.


I have a feeling subby is trolling, the article uses "poisonous" so subby obviously interchanged it to trigger you.
 
