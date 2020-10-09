 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "Chinese military tells U.S. to ______." goodluck.jpg   (reuters.com) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being an international bully?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S.S John McCain? Why? Did it threaten to crash into something?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Their probably mostly worried that the USS John McCain is rife with the 'Rona.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Their* probably mostly worried that the USS John McCain is rife with the 'Rona.


They're.

:/
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump likes warships that aren't in drydock. And that aren't named John McCain.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$100 says sending the "John McCain" was Trump's idea to tarnish McCain's name.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oooh, provoking Trump who's on a five day roid rage... plus backed into a corner with the whole 'Biden is soft on China' schtick....

*grabs popcorn and sunglasses*
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's OK. I never really liked Christmas anyway. But I do have plans for Thanksgiving, so if they could wait till after that to blow up the world, I would really appreciate it. Thanks in advance.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, it would be funny if the USS John McCain was captured.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
F*ck you. I'll be provocative all I want.
commitnesstofitness.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. You provoke the Chinese and you just want to do it again in an hour.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Stop being an international bully?

[Fark user image 800x634]


what'd the military do in Australia?
 
1funguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ringo48: $100 says sending the "John McCain" was Trump's idea to tarnish McCain's name.


To get it captured!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Stop being an international bully?

[Fark user image image 800x634]


Now compare the US and China over the past five years.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Nadie_AZ: Stop being an international bully?

[Fark user image 800x634]

what'd the military do in Australia?


Don't forget our great war against France.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about China remembering that the laws of the sea work the same for everyone..The
right of navigation isn't theirs to decide..

And that also goes for islands and other territory  that aren't really yours..Pooh bear needs to keep his sticky  little paws to things that are expressly his..Farking with India over a few high valleys is a fools errand..
Pooh bear is getting aggressive with a few billion people who really love their nation, and almost all of them  believe in re-incarnation..
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that. Regardless of whether or not they're justified in feeling this particular act is provactive or not, the US is quite often an international bully which hides behind a dubious assertion of morality - or just does whatever the fark it wants on behalf of our economic oligarchs, damn the consequences. If we weren't, Iran wouldn't have an Ayatolla leading it right now.

Sometimes we're on the right side, but all too often we aren't. And our ill conceived "war on drugs" has done far too much damage both domestically and internationally.

While China's government deserves a lot of criticism (a LOT), we shouldn't pretend we're victims or so much better we can be smug about it. We have our own house to clean up too. Put yourself in the shoes of a non-American and you can see we're farking scary too. As I saw it put recently, America will send soldiers and kill a whole bunch of your people - then send a film crew 20 years later to make a movie about how killing your people made our soldiers sad.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's almost like losing billions of dollars in a trade war against them and showing them their economy can survive without US money has emboldened them.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: we shouldn't pretend we're victims or so much better we can be smug about it. We have our own house to clean up too. Put yourself in the shoes of a non-American and you can see we're farking scary too. As I saw it put recently, America will send soldiers and kill a whole bunch of your people - then send a film crew 20 years later to make a movie about how killing your people made our soldiers sad.


Yeah, Whatabout America!?!
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Their probably mostly worried that the USS John McCain is rife with the 'Rona.


Why? They weren't allowed at Trump rallies.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, China also told the same to the Canadians:

https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/20201​0​030016
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Yeah, good luck with that. Regardless of whether or not they're justified in feeling this particular act is provactive or not, the US is quite often an international bully which hides behind a dubious assertion of morality - or just does whatever the fark it wants on behalf of our economic oligarchs, damn the consequences. If we weren't, Iran wouldn't have an Ayatolla leading it right now.

Sometimes we're on the right side, but all too often we aren't. And our ill conceived "war on drugs" has done far too much damage both domestically and internationally.

While China's government deserves a lot of criticism (a LOT), we shouldn't pretend we're victims or so much better we can be smug about it. We have our own house to clean up too. Put yourself in the shoes of a non-American and you can see we're farking scary too. As I saw it put recently, America will send soldiers and kill a whole bunch of your people - then send a film crew 20 years later to make a movie about how killing your people made our soldiers sad.


So it's ok for China to do whatever they want.

You heard it here, everyone. As long as the United States has ever done anything wrong, every other country has Carte Blanche to do whatever they want.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark them and their nine dash line, Taiwan policy, India, human rights abuses, hong kong...
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tensions ratcheted up significantly when the captain of the USS John S. McCain found pee-pee in his coke.
 
Luse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: It's almost like losing billions of dollars in a trade war against them and showing them their economy can survive without US money has emboldened them.


They've been building artificial islands and claiming territory that doesn't belong to them for FAR longer than that.

China needs to focus on little things like making sure the next deadly disease to propagate among the world doesn't come from there, like the last 3 did.  You wanna close down international shipping lanes? You can't even close down your own farking wet markets.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Nadie_AZ: Stop being an international bully?

[Fark user image 800x634]

what'd the military do in Australia?


The CIA allegedly sabotaged the Whitlam government in 1975 over Pine Gap. Look up "The Dismissal". It remains Australia's worst Constitutional crisis.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump will have more than 3 months between him losing the election and getting the fark out of power.

Chances he starts a war with China : NOT ZERO.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ringo48: $100 says sending the "John McCain" was Trump's idea to tarnish McCain's name.


Trump probably had nothing whatsoever to do with which ship ended up making the transit. The Military designs FONOPs.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

