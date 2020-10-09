 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   Can just one word in an otherwise typical news headline lead to mass wincing? Yep   (channel3000.com) divider line
42
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you really want to assault someone, toss in some Galliano. Then you can bang them against some walls.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philips or flathead?
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigLuca: Philips or flathead?


Anything but a Torx.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord, yes - "fiance" scares me to death.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh it couldn't be that b-OH MY GOD.
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Release"?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I normally have to pay extra for that.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Precious Bailey

Should have stopped after Zuzu.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Tarot cards on her cellphone indicated her fiance was the one molesting the child."

The crazy is strong with her.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"after claiming Tarot cards told her he had sexually assaulted her child."

Hey. When you're sure, you're sure...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of you think they are still together?  Notice it didn't say ex-fiancée?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2019, Bailey pleaded guilty but not guilty due to mental disease."

youdontsay.jpg
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Opens article*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semprini
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article leaves a lot to the imagination.
 
Nattering Nabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which end of the screwdriver?
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicked expecting the word "moist"


/moist
//moist
///shuddered as well
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nattering Nabob: Which end of the screwdriver?


Which hole did it go in?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yms: That article leaves a lot to the imagination.


I cannot decide if that is a blessing or a curse.

Some days, I hate my imagination.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chozo13: Nattering Nabob: Which end of the screwdriver?

Which hole did it go in?


That was my two questions.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the plus side, at least we know that she didn't try to tighten his nuts.
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The duchess, to chauffeur working under the broken-down Rolls-Royce: Would you like a screwdriver?
Chauffeur: That's very kind of you, ma'am, but not while I'm mending the car, thanks.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's one for the reverse-the-genders crowd.
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nattering Nabob: Which end of the screwdriver?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chozo13: Nattering Nabob: Which end of the screwdriver?

Which hole did it go in?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Precious .... Lol
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are we talking
i.redd.itView Full Size

Or
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

doomjesse: How many of you think they are still together?  Notice it didn't say ex-fiancée?


Sometimes it takes an unexpected event to realize you like certain sexual acts.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I expected the work "degloved" to end up in there somewhere.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lord, yes - "fiance" scares me to death.


I was gonna say.  I had a couple of them.  I know that women hate it when they show up at an event in the same dress, but DAMN those two made a scene at the church.  The guests just started pumping their fists in the air yelling, "JERRR-RY! JERRR-RY!"

I mean, i traded my 72 Camaro for a 3rd-hand 64 double-wide for THIS?!??

Never again.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: doomjesse: How many of you think they are still together?  Notice it didn't say ex-fiancée?

Sometimes it takes an unexpected event to realize you like certain sexual acts.


Sending Precious to your house now with a toolbox, have fun
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Y'know what's the scariest part, there are a LOT of women out there like her. I was once with a woman who got mad at me because of something she DREAMED that I did.

WHY do the crazy ones always like me--and why are they such great lays that I hang around?
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nattering Nabob: Which end of the screwdriver?


It also has sides.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess I have to make all the dumb jokes around here.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She's nuts and shouldn't be released into society until she has had enough electroshock and Thorazine to render her harmless.
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
when ya wanna screw the booty, you gotta do it with a screwdriver.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GDubDub: Cafe Threads: Lord, yes - "fiance" scares me to death.

I was gonna say.  I had a couple of them.  I know that women hate it when they show up at an event in the same dress, but DAMN those two made a scene at the church.  The guests just started pumping their fists in the air yelling, "JERRR-RY! JERRR-RY!"

I mean, i traded my 72 Camaro for a 3rd-hand 64 double-wide for THIS?!??

Never again.


Most men avoid going to church in a dress. It avoids this problem.
 
