(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is national Pro-Life Cupcake Day, so if you've got something baking in the oven, make sure you don't take it out too early   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
90
    More: Strange, National Pro-Life Cupcake Day, Cake, October 9th, Conversation, exchange of cupcakes, open dialogue, social media, national days  
•       •       •

569 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Oct 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one is pro-life.  You're either for women's rights, or you're against women's rights.  It's that simple.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet those cupcakes taste like the bullshiat that ideology is.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this a thing?   This is so offensive, jfc.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I can't remove the cupcakes until the timer dings, even after they've caught fire and are threatening to burn down the house? Awesome.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never knew cupcakes were so politically active.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the annual reminder to all women that you are nothing more than walking a uterus. They don't care about you, your health, or your family after they're born. It is about control. Control of your body, your mind, your rights, your assets. You aren't equal, you aren't even worth equal pay.
...and for men who support or think all of this isn't my problem: How would you like to have $5000 or $6000 added to your annual household income? That's how much you lose because your wife is not being paid the same as a man doing the same job.
Did I mention it was about control? It's also a way to control lower income families and keep them at a disadvantage.

/Triggered
//Marcus said it best, and with only 18 words.
///????
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: Ah yes, the annual reminder to all women that you are nothing more than walking a uterus. They don't care about you, your health, or your family after they're born. It is about control. Control of your body, your mind, your rights, your assets. You aren't equal, you aren't even worth equal pay.
...and for men who support or think all of this isn't my problem: How would you like to have $5000 or $6000 added to your annual household income? That's how much you lose because your wife is not being paid the same as a man doing the same job.
Did I mention it was about control? It's also a way to control lower income families and keep them at a disadvantage.

/Triggered
//Marcus said it best, and with only 18 words.
///????


Remember that the only difference between the Fundiban and the Bene Tleilax is nothing.  Not a damned thing.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm poking my cupcakes with a knitting needle.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey anti choicers:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just eat the uncooked batter?
That's the same thing as a cupcake.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if someone put the cupcake batter in the oven against its will?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people have always called me a weirdo for eating my cupcakes with a coat hanger.

I hate it when my hands get sticky.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll eat your cupcakes, but not your ideology!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wouldn't want another half baked person running for office ..
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoahFenze: [Fark user image image 346x750]


I just want everyone to know I chuckled at this for way too long and still chuckle when I look at it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pro-lifers" made this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we talk about that headline for a second, though? That was perfection, Subby. Well-done. Or slightly undercooked - it's your choice.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS NOW A CUPCAKE THREAD.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes: https://www.lifeloveandsuga​r.com/bosto​n-cream-pie-cupcakes/
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: The COVID treatment that Trump took was created using cells derived from aborted fetal tissue.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes nine months to make placenta cupcakes!

I'm not really sure it's really worth it when the normal ones are already so tasty and only take a few hours.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy this blast from the past Cupcake song from Dr Demento

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkXVK​1​A0Amg
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw this pro life cupcake day? No, today is
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when the cupcakes are finished and they take them out of they oven, is that when they start biatching about how their tax dollars are going to other people's baked goods?
 
resident dystopian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organizers encourage baking cupcakes and giving them to friends, family and even strangers.

God, please don't, unless it's hurl a cupcake over a rooftop day.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: "Pro-lifers" made this:

[Fark user image 544x499]


Pro lifer Chris Christie on COVID-19: "People are going to die no matter what."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a fried egg this morning for breakfast. Was that an abortion?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why not just eat the uncooked batter?
That's the same thing as a cupcake.


No, you have to stare at the uncooked batter in the oven through the door, then some pictures of fully baked, beautiful cupcakes then heartlessly decide to remove the batter from the oven before letting it bake to fruition.

You can do anything you want with your cupcake batter as long as you feel properly guilty and shamed for your decision.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even worried.

I spilled my batter.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday my mom's republican friend called her, and brought up abortions randomly. She said that they cut the throats of the babies so you don't hear them scream when they do the abortion. My mom had three miscarriages, one being a tubular pregnancy that almost killed.

It bothered my mom, because she had a dnc before, and that is not how abortions work, even in later stage ones. Mom said she was sick of people saying democrats are for abortion. She hates abortion, doesn't like it when it is used as birth control, but she isn't going to tell a woman what to do when she has no idea what their situation is.

My mom was so upset about she told me it. I guess this friend has brought up this topic before. Her friend knows my mom hemorrhaged to her brain from the tubular pregnancy. My mom is really sensitive about that kind of stuff even if she is pro choice.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: No one is pro-life.  You're either for women's rights, or you're against women's rights.  It's that simple.


I am for breeding permits and forced abortions for unpermitted gamete joining.  Am I for or against womens rights? I know that woman shouldn't be forced to manufacture sentient beings, but do they have the right to manufacture sentient beings without any outside say?

At least until we have borgification, then I am for whatever breeding the collective decides is necessary.  Is perfect democracy anti womens rights?  I want every borg unit to have a vote (through some sort of ultra fast brain internet) on every action, but no ability to go against the vote of the collective.  Such that if a female presenting borg unit (or a male presenting unit that is augmented with a gestation chamber or pouch) was voted to breed, it must breed, but that it would have a vote in that action.  Is this anti or pro womens rights? Borgification isn't slavery, since each unit has a vote.  And I believe that the collective should have a vote when a new sentient being is manufactured.  Especially if it is to be added to the collective.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supposedly "pro life" party needs to do more for poor children who are already alive. Know what they'd like to have? Health care. Nutrition assistance. Good schools. Which party supports funding those again?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: I'm poking my cupcakes with a knitting needle.


Please don't make fun of Mr. EL EM's lack of girth here.
 
NotTheBestDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put my cupcake in a cage.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 7 months pregnant. Do I get some sort of cupcake basket from the local anti abortion people as a thank you for not aborting or as a bribe to not abort since they think women happily terminate right up to about 5 minutes before natural birth? Also, can I pick my flavors?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: But what if someone put the cupcake batter in the oven against its will?


That's the whole point of the analogy. Ovens don't have free will.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whichever sorry farks in this world think they have any right to control someone elses body when it has literally nothing to do with their life or anything else

They need to do the world a favor and jump off a skyscraper
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: MattyBlast: But what if someone put the cupcake batter in the oven against its will?

That's the whole point of the analogy. Ovens don't have free will.


No but that would be awfully convenient if they did!

"Siri, turn the pizza off if I pass out drunk again."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: The supposedly "pro life" party needs to do more for poor children who are already alive. Know what they'd like to have? Health care. Nutrition assistance. Good schools. Which party supports funding those again?


The "pro life" party has fantasies about shooting (black) people who touch their property.
And also fantasies about prison rape, because "those people" deserve it.
Also the death penalty.
And war on Muslims.
They are very PRO life.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: So when the cupcakes are finished and they take them out of they oven, is that when they start biatching about how their tax dollars are going to other people's baked goods?


Only if they're chocolate cupcakes.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, do these cupcakes have eggs in them?
DO THEY HAVE EGGS?!
*Throws cupcake at the wall
MURDERERS!!!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, to get the full fundie experience, you have fully bake the cupcakes and then thrown them in prison when they come out.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not pro-life, they're pro-birth. After that, fark you, you're on your own.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Subby, for the reminder to donate to NARAL.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a day to celebrate Republicans pretending to be "pro-life" instead of "anti-women's rights"?

Hmmm, onna one hand I really hate this type of obvious hypocrisy and intellectual dishonesty and immoral reasoning.

On the other hand cupcakes are delicious.

So... conflicted.

Wait, I'll just buy my own cupcakes and keep thinking the GOP are morally bankrupt control freaks with a misogynistic streak a mile wide.

Moral dilemma averted. *phew*
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: whichever sorry farks in this world think they have any right to control someone elses body when it has literally nothing to do with their life or anything else

They need to do the world a favor and jump off a skyscraper


Bridge over water. Skyscraper and they might land on someone and injure or kill. Terminal velocity is a quite literal phrase.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are also going to take a pricipled stand on any medical treatments or therapies derived from stem cells?
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "cupcake" a euphemism for "foetus"?
What are these monsters going to ruin next? Ice cream?
Still pissed off about the jackholes appropriating "boogaloo". Boogaloo was a fun word. It was a dance.
Take back boogaloo! Take back cup cakes! Don't let the bastards take fun things away and make them bad.
 
