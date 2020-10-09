 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Newly released files show that after Breonna Taylor was shot, the Louisville PD's Internal Affairs Division sprang into action...to desperately try to dig up dirt on Taylor's boyfriend   (nbcnews.com) divider line
53
    More: Sick, Police, Detective, Criminal Investigation Department, Louisville, Kentucky, internal investigation, police department, Kenneth Walker, police Detective Joshua Jaynes  
•       •       •

915 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


That TV show was about as real as Ephraim Zimbalist Junior.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


Propaganda works. Remember, Frank Serpico was trying to clean up the NYPD starting in the late 60s.

Officer Friendly never existed. It was always a fiction designed to make people ignore the systemic corruption and brutality.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


That was just for TV. Ask an older, black American who was alive back then and they'll tell you. That's why Dirty Harry was so laughable. "They actually took action against a corrupt cop? Yeah right!!!"
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the shooting was legit/legal/in policy/whatever, this sort of shiate makes them look guilty as hell. Fry them all.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face. There are many like it, but this one is mine.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The memo quoted a message from Walker's phone dated March 6, a week before Taylor was killed, that seemed to say Walker had sold "11 pills" for $6 apiece in a restaurant parking lot. The memo quotes a text exchange in February about Walker's sale of marijuana for "$25 for a half quarter."

Well clearly they should've killed him too.

Stop treating nonviolent crime this way.  There's no goddam reason for it.  The "war" on drugs was always bullshiat; it's not a thing to be "won".
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

That TV show was about as real as Ephraim Zimbalist Junior.


Correction: Stephanie Zimbalist Jr.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


You should watch Serpico for a much more realistic view of cops in the 70s
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm soooo old
How old are you?
I'm sooo old, I can remember when cops hated and mistrusted Internal Affairs.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To Serve and Protect... Themselves"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


B-b-but Jack Webb's stories were all true.  The names were merely changed to protect the innocent!!!

/My ass
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's Cultural Concern Brigade assured me that she deserved to die for associating with someone the police could smear.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they knew they committed a crime from the start.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true, and the FBI is not investigating the Internal affairs, (and as an ex cop, I hope to f*$k they are) then the FBI is sending a clear message that they approve of these sorts of shenanigans.

Which they are.

and that is nothing new.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

You should watch Serpico for a much more realistic view of cops in the 70s


Or The French Connection.  The openly racist, suspect beating cop is the good guy.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sick" tag narrowly beats out "Obvious"
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if Kentucky allows recalls of their attorney general, but if they can they should. This tragedy keeps getting worse and worse.
 
ghambone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


That was only in tv. In real life, they were the same as now......A lot of right wing nut jobs with a license to kill.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why ACAB is a thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As professionals, at least they weren't inventing the wheel for the first time, and were on well traveled methods.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every movie ever
Chief:  Turn in your badge and your gun.  Internal Affairs is investigating you
Rambo McClain:  IA?  I hate those guys.  Not even real cops.
Chief:  Their right behind you
IA Cops:  We hate rogue cops like you, Rambo McClain.  You're going down!
Rambo McClain:  Here's my gun and badge but I'm gonna bring down Vicente Garbozna
Chief:  Watch it, Rambo!  You're on thin ice with Garbonza!  He's got big friends in the judiciary.  Especially, the Salad Bar
Rambo McClain:  Best bean joke you could make?  I'm out of here.
(Leaves)
Chief:  I told that joke just to get him to leave
IA Cops:  You got a joke for us?
Chief:  A great knock knock joke.  You start
IA Cops:  Knock knock
Chief:  Who's there?
IA Cops:  Fark you.  We're leaving
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The memo quoted a message from Walker's phone dated March 6, a week before Taylor was killed, that seemed to say Walker had sold "11 pills" for $6 apiece in a restaurant parking lot. The memo quotes a text exchange in February about Walker's sale of marijuana for "$25 for a half quarter."

Well clearly they should've killed him too.

Stop treating nonviolent crime this way.  There's no goddam reason for it.  The "war" on drugs was always bullshiat; it's not a thing to be "won".


Nobody cares about this paltry amound of "pills" but the racist cops and the racists who want the cops to beat down minorities.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

That TV show was about as real as Ephraim Zimbalist Junior.


It was the Exercise of Vital Powers.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

Propaganda works. Remember, Frank Serpico was trying to clean up the NYPD starting in the late 60s.

Officer Friendly never existed. It was always a fiction designed to make people ignore the systemic corruption and brutality.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

Propaganda works. Remember, Frank Serpico was trying to clean up the NYPD starting in the late 60s.

Officer Friendly never existed. It was always a fiction designed to make people ignore the systemic corruption and brutality.


The difference is the ability of the public to document actual police performance.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Fark's Cultural Concern Brigade assured me that she deserved to die for associating with someone the police could smear.


*snaps* Missed my chance to call it the Kultural Koncern Klub.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Infinitely many beautiful cats.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: What a different world it was.


You were watching the world of the man who invented Dragnet (jack webb). He wrote, produced Adam 12 and you'll notice some similarities between Dragnet and Adam 12. Cops were civil, followed certain codes. Always had a warrant, was polite to witnesses, etc...

it was not based on real life. just what Webb wanted you to see.
 
chozo13
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did anyone who has been paying attention believe that they weren't going to do that? Any time a shooting like this happens the police dig deep into the victims past to find any scrap of past discretion so they can shout "See?? this kid smoked a doobie 3 years ago! He is a criminal of the worst caliber!" It's farking disgusting.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police are not actually available to help YOU.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

You should watch Serpico for a much more realistic view of cops in the 70s


Sure, watch the movie. But the real Frank Serpico is still alive today.
Here is what he had to say in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Quote from 1971:
"The problem is that the atmosphere does not yet exist in which an honest police officer can act without fear of ridicule or reprisal from fellow officers. We must create an atmosphere in which the dishonest officer fears the honest one and not the other way around."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a feeling there's a whole bunch of people in Louisville really regretting Kenneth Walker made it out of that situation alive.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guys, there's audio tape on his prison recordings talking about their drug trade. Their apartment was a distribution center. The police learned about this after raiding the trap houses, and moving up the chain, which led to her and her boyfriend.

Anyone give an eff about the black people they sold drugs too? No??
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#ACAB
#AbolishThePolice
#BlueLivesMurder
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is the problem here? This is the correct procedure. If you break into the wrong house and murder someone who was minding their own business, that could be bad. But if you find out that they once smoked pot in college, and got in trouble for stealing a candy bar when they were 11, then the entire thing is justified. I mean who cares how he died, as long as he ever did something bad?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Anyone give an eff about the black people they sold drugs too? No??


Usually in the form of having a bad headlight or not using a turn signal.

"hmm...I detected an odor of narcotics, please remove yourself from the vehicle so I can shoot you for resisting arrest"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What is the problem here? This is the correct procedure. If you break into the wrong house and murder someone who was minding their own business, that could be bad. But if you find out that they once smoked pot in college, and got in trouble for stealing a candy bar when they were 11, then the entire thing is justified. I mean who cares how he died, as long as he ever did something bad?


Well, see, that all depends. If the suspect is white that means he's just a troubled soul who made a mistake. If the suspect is Black, Americans want that person to die ASAP.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: Mad Scientist: What a different world it was.

You were watching the world of the man who invented Dragnet (jack webb). He wrote, produced Adam 12 and you'll notice some similarities between Dragnet and Adam 12. Cops were civil, followed certain codes. Always had a warrant, was polite to witnesses, etc...

it was not based on real life. just what Webb wanted you to see.


There were even several crossover episodes, Officer Reed was seen as a new patrolman on Dragnet a few times. Webb was a propagandist, the anti-Vietnam war protests were getting heated and more rowdy, the Police had been scrutinized in the papers for several extrajudicial killings, one notably of a deaf kid who ran when confronted by an undercover cop on the street who tried to sell him pot, and then pulled a gun when the kid refused the offer. So the kid ran and the cop shot him in the back. This was the basis for the Rolling Stones song "Heartbreaker". It was a rather famous case back then and the Cop was never charged with anything, but several new laws were passed in an attempt to define entrapment and regulate how and when the Police could use lethal force.

Cop murders are nothing new. Their attitudes haven't changed much from when they were working as enforcers for the Mob back during prohibition in the 1920's.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


I remember one episode had Jim Reed, the younger partner of the senior officer Pete Malloy, rat out Malloy for excessive force against a suspect. Total realism.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they investigated a guy  that shot a police officer serving a warrant at a house that was suspected of being part of a drug ring?  Actually found out that he was dealing drugs though not related, What is the cover up part? Or his attorney is saying the police are biased against the actual evidence of him dealing drugs and possibly robbing someone?  They are not charging him with anything right? Or are they now gonna be investigating him further?

Would looking into him not be a natural part of an investigation?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Guys, there's audio tape on his prison recordings talking about their drug trade. Their apartment was a distribution center. The police learned about this after raiding the trap houses, and moving up the chain, which led to her and her boyfriend.

Anyone give an eff about the black people they sold drugs too? No??


The individual they were looking for was already in Police custody. The Police knew this. The Police based their claim for the warrant on the fact that that specific individual had received packages from UPS and FedEx at that residence. They had no evidence whatsoever of criminal activity at that house. The only justification was that the individual they already had already arrested was using that address to receive packages and was related to one of the residents. The entire warrant was based on a deliberate lie to justify a fishing expedition to support the charges for that man.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd propose that each state establish a unit under the governor that investigates all in-custody deaths, and forwards the results to the state Attorney General for potential prosecution or disciplinary action. All records in the investigation should be made public. Letting the departments investigate themselves is as nuts as letting taxpayers and corporations do their own tax compliance audits.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: ChuckRoddy: Guys, there's audio tape on his prison recordings talking about their drug trade. Their apartment was a distribution center. The police learned about this after raiding the trap houses, and moving up the chain, which led to her and her boyfriend.

Anyone give an eff about the black people they sold drugs too? No??

The individual they were looking for was already in Police custody. The Police knew this. The Police based their claim for the warrant on the fact that that specific individual had received packages from UPS and FedEx at that residence. They had no evidence whatsoever of criminal activity at that house. The only justification was that the individual they already had already arrested was using that address to receive packages and was related to one of the residents. The entire warrant was based on a deliberate lie to justify a fishing expedition to support the charges for that man.


https://wfpl.org/kycir-lmpd-investiga​t​ive-documents-shed-light-on-warrant-th​at-left-breonna-taylor-dead/

The amazing thing is how was the guy that got the warrant not considered for charges
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's called "Trayvonning".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Their apartment was a distribution center.


Funny how they managed not to find any drugs in the apartment then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.


It wasn't a different world at all. The cops were the same, and the copagand was the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mad Scientist: Recently, I've been watching reruns of a tv show from my childhood, ADAM-12.  It's amusing to see how cops were once portrayed.  I don't know if any of this was true of real cops in the early 1970s, but on TV, they were concerned about police brutality, and the beat cops were actually subjected to intense scrutiny by internal affairs if a citizen made a complaint.  What a different world it was.

Propaganda works. Remember, Frank Serpico was trying to clean up the NYPD starting in the late 60s.

Officer Friendly never existed. It was always a fiction designed to make people ignore the systemic corruption and brutality.


One should note that Robin Hood is quite mythical as well.   There's a reason why we get the cops we do, and a reason why we'll always need cops.

It's time to have a lot less laws on the books, but we got down the road to hell with the Good Intentions of saving lives as well as keeping POC down.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.