(Fox News)   'Debate Fly Wig' inspired by fly on Mike Pence's head being sold for Halloween   (foxnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is punching down.

You're not supposed to make fun of people for something they just can't help.

As rabid an anti-republican as I've always been, I still think this is going too far.

We're supposed to be better than this. Our country is supposed to be a better example for the world to follow, not this.

Definitely not this.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://imgur.com/gallery/kQFlObC (unmute)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knew within seconds that fly was going to be a meme. If I were the Trump Campaign, I'd toss a MAGA Hat on the fly and sell the wig as Merchandise.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hubby has white hair.  I must get him many. many flies and a skinny tie.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty bucks for something I can't wear because nobody in their right mind would attend a big Halloween party this year? No thanks.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's be safe out there. Mask up!!!
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this was on Foxnews.com.....bwahahahahahahahahahah​h. Its all over but the memories...
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Welcome to FARK political discussion.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope someone isn't equating memes with the downfall of our country. That would be pretty stupid.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by the fly on Pence's head, a Debate Fly Wig is being sold for Halloween.

Unless Mike Pence's head is being sold for Halloween.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't the Biden campaign selling these, so I don't have a problem with it.

You know the Trump campaign would sell them if the tables were turned.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike penis. (Thanks borat)
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the question is, if a child was wearing one for Halloween this year, would anyone give them candy or would they yell something nasty and slam the door on them?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So I shouldn't laugh at fat people when they fall? Well, too bad.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FIFTY BUCKS?!?!?!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lets face it. some quick get rich quick schemes do work out.

Something tells me these things are going to be selling like hot-cakes.

sad I didn't think of it first. I could use a gazillion dollars...

oh well..
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1. The only person in the US who could punch down at the Vice President is the President. The rest of us are punching up.
2. Ridicule and mockery are powerful and effective weapons. Authoritarians will sour on a leader who looks ridiculous or weak.
3. Now is not the time to deprive ourselves of effective weapons.
4.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fly's - Got you where I want you
Youtube BM_OWaItNJM
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It increasingly appears that Fox News is positioning themselves for a post Trump world.

Good luck with that.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Easy to carry... It's light as hell. Actually, that wasn't a fly. It was his brain trying to get away from the stoopid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Make sure to hold costume companies to a higher standard than the president.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

For the last four years Fox News has been the dog who caught the car. They really want to get back to their core competency of being the outraged voice of the opposition.
 
whitroth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First of all, the hair's too long. Then there's the point that Pence looked like his hair was bulletproof. I'd bet they used an entire can of hairspray on his head....
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly if you didn't get your comedy or your cash out of this in the first three hours, you're not going to.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This morning I was thinking "Ah reality - you just can't write this stuff!"

Imagine the scene chez Pence & co, all night: "A fly!" "A &@*%!% fly!" "I can't &^$%&^%! believe it! A @*&%! fly!" "You can't believe it?! It landed on *my* %$^&%&^! head!" "A ^&%$@! fly!"
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grundle fly
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.