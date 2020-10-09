 Skip to content
(CNN)   World's longest Nope opens in Portugal   (cnn.com) divider line
32
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Previous record holding bridge
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ally approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you prefer incan rope nopes?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks fine to me.  Maybe not when it's windy.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flaming giant spider pit?
Piranha-filled wading pool?
Crocodile petting zoo?

Oh, just a bridge. Carry on.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look straight ahead at a fixed point where the bridge ends.  Don't turn your head, and do not look down.  Hold onto the sides by dragging your hands lightly so you don't have to look down at them.  If this doesn't work, then panic.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, it's more of a nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooope.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought it was gonna be a spider.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Over/under to when someone BASE jumps off it? I'm going high with 1 week.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Look straight ahead at a fixed point where the bridge ends.  Don't turn your head, and do not look down.  Hold onto the sides by dragging your hands lightly so you don't have to look down at them.  If this doesn't work, then panic.


I'll just lay down and cry thanks.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would be physically incapable of crossing that bridge. I don't know that I'd even be able to set foot on it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't use word pedestrian to describe longest anything
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NOPE ON A ROPE.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LewDux: I wouldn't use word pedestrian to describe longest anything


My penis killed a pedestrian once, does that count?

/should have never bought that convertible
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.


Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
16 Arouca -- so called because it's 516 meters long and is in the town of Arouca

Username Bridge name checks out...
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like that cloud is getting ready to chomp the bridge in half.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.

Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.


I'm the same way. Are used to love climbing up on high things and Heights never bothered me, but now that I'm older I can't even look at pictures of things like that without my balls crawling up inside my body. I wonder what changes our mindset?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if they would let someone spend the night on it, the star gazing would be awesome.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just came back from the Portuguese market with some Vinho Verde and cheese
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
born_yesterday: Look straight ahead at a fixed point where the bridge ends.  Don't turn your head, and do not look down.  Hold onto the sides by dragging your hands lightly so you don't have to look down at them.  If this doesn't work, then panic.

Don't cross bridge.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: FrancoFile: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.

Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.

I'm the same way. Are used to love climbing up on high things and Heights never bothered me, but now that I'm older I can't even look at pictures of things like that without my balls crawling up inside my body. I wonder what changes our mindset?


I was an adrenaline junkie back then.  We used to rappel off highway bridges in the middle of the night.  We'd tie a carabiner to the end and throw it over to see if it came up wet.  If it was dry we'd Rock Paper Scissors to see who went first.  Tie a not at the end of the line unclip at the end and see how far over the water you were.

Total dumbasses.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: FrancoFile: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.

Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.

I'm the same way. Are used to love climbing up on high things and Heights never bothered me, but now that I'm older I can't even look at pictures of things like that without my balls crawling up inside my body. I wonder what changes our mindset?


Old age. Blame the creaky joints, weird pains, getting up three times a night to piss and such. We have lived long enough that subconsciously we now know we aren't immortal.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The major problem I find with these bridges is that once you get to the other side you have to buck up all over again to crawl back to where you parked the car.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just came back from the Portuguese market with some Vinho Verde and cheese


I just had some São Jorge cheese for a snack so I'm getting a kick....

\the joys of living in the largest Portuguese area in the world not named "Portugal" or "Brazil"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee Jungle canyon rope bridges
Youtube u8bW9EwPiAo
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite color is red- no bluuuuuuuuu
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Schmerd1948: FrancoFile: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.

Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.

I'm the same way. Are used to love climbing up on high things and Heights never bothered me, but now that I'm older I can't even look at pictures of things like that without my balls crawling up inside my body. I wonder what changes our mindset?

Old age. Blame the creaky joints, weird pains, getting up three times a night to piss and such. We have lived long enough that subconsciously we now know we aren't immortal.


Yeah, and the fact that we've been through some punishments in our time. Once you've been beaten around the head and shoulders enough times, you start to get a little cautious.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: FrancoFile: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was a rappelling instructor in college.  Long story short I fell one day.  I have been terrified of heights ever since.

Took my kids on a Ferris Wheel once and it took every ounce of mental power to remain outwardly calm.

There is no cure for rapid deceleration sickness.

This bridge can kiss my sweaty butthole.

Never really had much fear of heights, but not a daredevil either.  But in the last 10 years, I find myself getting more weirded out when driving over bridges.  Especially if it's a long freeway ramp with a curve, so the roadbed is angled.  I look out my side window and just see the ground below me and I feel my heart rate jump.

I'm the same way. Are used to love climbing up on high things and Heights never bothered me, but now that I'm older I can't even look at pictures of things like that without my balls crawling up inside my body. I wonder what changes our mindset?


When I was younger, I loved hiking up in the mountains with spectacular views. Gave me a bit of a rush, but nothing like panic.  The last time I tried, I had to look at my shoes the whole time.  It sucked.

A couple weeks back, I had to cross the pedestrian bridges in Ohiopyle State Park.  Following my advice above, I actually started to feel comfortable as I crossed.

I'm hoping it's caused by a change in brain chemistry, because that means there's a pill I could take for it.  Or hike drunk.

/You know, the wind could gust and blow you off of this mountain
//I saw it in a movie, once
///Shut up, subconscious
 
alaric3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Expected to see pictures of the world's longest pedestrian.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On Friday noon, July the twentieth, 1714, the finest bridge in all Peru broke and precipitated five travelers into the gulf below.

Scariest opening sentence I can think of.
 
