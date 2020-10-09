 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "This is your captain speaking. I am shirtless. Repeat, shirtless"   (nypost.com) divider line
29
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She wore that shirt so people could stare at her boobs and dammit they are gonna stare if she has to complain to the NY POST about it!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was lewd yes, but definitely not obscene and primarily offensive only to women who don't have such nice ones and really offensive to mothers of young teenage boys.  I'll allow it.
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MC Magic Cracker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know who "forced" the captain to give up his shirt.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who down there wants to meet the captain? And feel sexy with him.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MC Magic Cracker: I'd really like to know who "forced" the captain to give up his shirt.


I'd like to know how she got through an entire airport without freezing those assets off.

Also, she didn't have a single thing in those bags she's pictured with that she could put on?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the plane stars going down I know where the safest place is...
 
Xythero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I didn't think her top was that bad.  I've seen worse things on grosser people.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the airline is going to enforce a dress code, they need to make that dress code public and make sure the customers know about it before they get to the airport.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure her plan worked
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Attention whore gets attention, complains.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bdub77: [i.pinimg.com image 257x151]


Does that say "grown" or "brown"???
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I shouldn't hate Grand Funk Railroad but having a band of teenagers butcher that "I'm your captain" song for hours on end in mom's basement has left me with some resentment issues, apparently.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know its the Post but you would think even they could include basic info like to and from cities.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SKY LAW!

Carol and Liz Meet - 30 Rock
Youtube jp-Sbulq8GU
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just assumed she was given the shirt because the outfit is tacky, hideous, and screams attention whore.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, Southwest has decided to cater and kowtow to the Taliban.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In situations like this, I always ask myself WWSD? (what would Sully do?) In this case, I think Sully would approve of the measures taken. No one got kicked off the plane and they arrived on time. Mission accomplished. Nice work, fly boy.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: If the airline is going to enforce a dress code, they need to make that dress code public and make sure the customers know about it before they get to the airport.


Do they really need to write down "dress like a grown up" and micromanage what that means exactly? Or is it possible that passengers could just act like grown ups instead of being treated like unusually stupid children?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pert: bdub77: [i.pinimg.com image 257x151]

Does that say "grown" or "brown"???


yeah it's weird. i didnt make it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The correct answer is:

Return ALL passengers to the gate, deplane all passengers, insist they reboard one at a time after each performing 3 jumping jacks as part of the inappropriate clothing rule.

About an hour delay and NOBODY pulls that crap ever again.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nocrash: It was lewd yes, but definitely not obscene and primarily offensive only to women who don't have such nice ones and really offensive to mothers of young teenage boys.  I'll allow it.


What about the poor teenagers who can't control their bon... bodies yet??
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
""They're hating on you because you're looking good, is that right?" the captain says to Eubanks."

lol.
I like him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Attention whore gets attention, complains.



[SCARY] Breasts
 
