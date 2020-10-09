 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   OK - who had 'Killer Whales Declare War On Humanity' on their 2020 Disaster Bingo Card? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, I had "Land sharks" and "commando seals" but no "Killer Whale attacks!"

Here I thought he was a hero or something.  That UA stint must have really changed the fellow.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did with a greenlit from something like two weeks ago.
 
Dr.Bigfeets
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You could say that the attacks were orca-estrated by a whale funded group
 
keldaria
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honestly, we all should've seen it coming. I'm surprised it wasn't the "free space" in the center.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're too big to leave the planet by their own means so they're just trying to warn us about the Vogons before it's too late.
 
Two16
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um, a pod of orcas is training their junior members on group hunting techniques that they use against whales, not exactly shocking.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The humans started the war, they're here to finish it.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
southpark-online.nlView Full Size

declaring war? what's next, will they land on the moon? send the moon whalers..
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damnit!  I had Killer Klowns.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/there's still time in 2020
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given what we're doing to their seas, it's a bit surprising it's taken this long.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I especially like videos of leopards tear assing through Indian (dot) villages biting the shiat out of everyone.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They're too big to leave the planet by their own means so they're just trying to warn us about the Vogons before it's too late.


That's odd, other whales can fly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stories from British toe rag papers are ineligible for 2020 Bingo.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Time to recut Star Trek IV into a horror film, giving this scene a whole new meaning.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Killer Whales are our friends they eat sharks for us well just the choice parts but they are nice enough to leave us the fins for soup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's next for the Star, Batboy stories?
 
