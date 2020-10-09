 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TropicWx Hurricane Page)   From a Farker who has responded to many, many disasters, DIT about how best to help after a disaster, and how *not* to help   (tropicwx.com) divider line
26
    More: PSA, Jay's page, Tropical cyclone, Emergency management, Storm, Cyclone, Thunderstorm, Japan, Atlantic Ocean  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Oct 2020 at 12:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I usually post something like this ~once a year, and would love additional tips/pointers/corrections from everyone who's been through this.  Posted the other day on TF, probably a bit prematurely. Will post links to our food bank and other major food banks in Louisiana who will be responding to this storm at the end. These thoughts cover emergency responses in general, but especially for weather events.
How to help & how NOT to help:

1) Don't send clothes. That is, don't send used clothes. Some responders like ours (Second Harvest Food Bank, covering most of South Louisiana) may *specifically* ask for things like new, unopened socks & underwear, but only after local partners tell us that is in need.

2) Cash. A monetary donation is the very best, most efficient way to help a responding org you trust. Orgs like ours that have access to thousands/millions of pounds of product also need to pay for the trucks, drivers, warehouse specialists, overhead, forklift maintenence, etc. (Details below on how to check out a responding organization's stewardship in terms of using your funds before you donate.)

3) Disaster-specific supplies. If an org is doing a drive for supplies to help, they will likely specifically publicize what is needed for this particular response. Some stuff we solicit year-round, and especially before/during/after a disaster:

Non-food stuff: For a major natural disaster (like a land-falling major hurricane) non-food items like gloves, contractor bags, cleaning supplies, duct tape (lots and lots of duct tape) buckets, 50:1 chainsaw oil, batteries (thx to the TF'er who reminded me of this,) empty gas cans...everything you'd need to try to clean out a home or structure that just had the roof blown half-off, possibly sitting in the rain/sun for a week with no A/C, waiting on a FEMA tarp.

Food stuff: Again, be aware of what an org is asking for. Bottled water is great, but if there is already a lot on the ground, the truck space may be more valuable to ship proteins (peanut butter, canned tuna/meat, etc) at that time. Orgs like ours will also immediately send what we have on hand for this sort of thing, so helping them replenish the shelves with pretty much anything you'd find in a grocery store is helpful. Pretty much all non-perishable food items are good, and there are several lists online with suggestions. (Some food banks like ours *do* accept perishable product that is within date & hasn't been opened, but some don't, so check first.)

Stuff to avoid: Anything in glass bottles/packaging. Baby food/formula that is not new off the shelf. Overly-large bags of food that will need to be repackaged (like a 50-lb sack of rice - some food banks have the voluteer bandwidth to repackage, check first.) Any type of medication or vitamins. Did I mention, do not donate used clothes? Good. Goodwill can take those off your hands.

Other stuff people usually don't think to donate: Hygiene products for all ages. Soap, toothpaste, razors (men & women's) toothbrushes, laundry detergent (smaller bottles more useful.) Feminine products. Baby diapers, and also adult diapers. Many people will have evacuated with hopefully a suitcase full of stuff, living in a hotel hundreds of miles for home for weeks to come.

Gift cards: If you want to go this route, best to go with a store card like Walmart or a local grocery chain. Visa-type gift cards have a lot of steps to activate online, and people may not have the best access to tech to do this.
Also on gift cards: Check first that your charity of choice is set up to accept these, and has a system in place to track them & make sure they get to people in need. If the org doesn't list this on their suggested items, they probably aren't best set up for it.

4) Volunteer. Many organizations that respond to disasters also have year-round needs for volunteers for their regular operations. It's important to get signed up well ahead of time to be in their system so they can call on you as need arises. You can still sign up to volunteer after a disaster, but much better for everyone to pre-register.

5) Know where your $$ is going: Charity Navigator is an independent, private firm that delves into the finances and operations over every charitable organization in the US with revenues of over $1 million annually. I urge you to run your charity of choice through this website, they annually look at every charity's financial health, stewardship of donated funds, % of donations that go to fundraising, etc. (Proud to say our org has top rankings for many years.) If the org you want to support isn't listed on CN (if they have an annual revenue of less than $1 million), check their website to see if they post the financial docs, regular audits, IRS 990s, etc.

6) Do not just grab a chainsaw or BBQ pit and head into a disaster zone to help. I cannot stress this enough. It is extremely dangerous to operate in a disaster area without the proper gear, training, & support. You will likely be going into a a communications & power blackout of hundreds of square miles. Every retail outlet will be closed for a while, so you'll have to pack in absolutely everything you'll need to be self-sufficient. Worse yet, you could put yourselves and/or others in a situation that could require a response by local first responders, and they have a lot of other things to worry about.

Hope the para above doesn't sound too dramatic, but there are so many serious injuries/deaths following disasters that you don't hear about on the news. After Hurricane Laura, most of the 30-something deaths were from accidents and/or carbon monoxide poisoning. (Some residents, some well-meaning people that shouldn't have been there.)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't need advice on how best to not help, TYVM.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the info.  It's people like you that gives me hope for our nation.  Keep up the good work!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks ViceJay.  Hopefully this one goes green.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I don't need advice on how best to not help, TYVM.


Userna---nothing, nevermind.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a weird question re: the duck race. I got an email asking me to sign up for one in October. Is that the same one that got postponed?
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: I have a weird question re: the duck race. I got an email asking me to sign up for one in October. Is that the same one that got postponed?


Affirmative, we kept pushing back the city park event because of the pandemic, is usually first weekend in June. We're instead having it next weekend whe we'll have a couple of local celebrities pick the ducks for the winners. & Thanks for getting your ducks!
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wont be donating anything since Trump will surely swoop in like a merciful angel and deliver his followers from disaster.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So thoughts, prayers, and concern doesn't help? Like at all?
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: So thoughts, prayers, and concern doesn't help? Like at all?


(probably should've added '/s' at the end of that...?)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about paper towels?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wont be donating anything since Trump will surely swoop in like a merciful angel and deliver his followers from disaster.


II dunno, the warehouses full of supplies that were "misplaced" and found once the "Trump lied and didn't do anything" stories had run their course in Puerto Rico may show up again.

/you farkhead
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, this sounds sensible, but overwhelming relief organizations with my old 5K t-shirts and dented cans of lima beans makes me feel better, and isn't that what's really important?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: So thoughts, prayers, and concern doesn't help? Like at all?

(probably should've added '/s' at the end of that...?)


Thoughts and prayers about you not adding your /s.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vicejay: dstanley: I have a weird question re: the duck race. I got an email asking me to sign up for one in October. Is that the same one that got postponed?

Affirmative, we kept pushing back the city park event because of the pandemic, is usually first weekend in June. We're instead having it next weekend whe we'll have a couple of local celebrities pick the ducks for the winners. & Thanks for getting your ducks!


But are they all in a row?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to add something that sounds like common sense, but I've found over the years, from personal experience, needs to be told to people that are not in disaster areas:

If you're not in a disaster area, but have relatives/friends/acquaintances that are, and do not mind housing them, proactively reach out them and make sure they know there is an invitation. Even if it is just for a short period of time, sometimes people just don't want to impose by even asking if they can sleep on your pull out sofa while the storm passes, or after the fact until their insurance company sorts out their problems. You're doing two things: proving a place to stay for a friend, and freeing up a place in a shelter/hotel/etc. for someone else.
Don't misunderstand what I'm suggesting: you fully need to understand what you're offering and who you are offering it to, but if you feel it is appropriate, definitely make the call / send the text / send a FB message / however you prefer to communicate. For someone that is looking at their life being turned completely upside down, knowing they at least have an option of a place to stay temporarily if the worst happens to their residence can do a lot to making them better handle the stress.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: dothemath: I wont be donating anything since Trump will surely swoop in like a merciful angel and deliver his followers from disaster.

II dunno, the warehouses full of supplies that were "misplaced" and found once the "Trump lied and didn't do anything" stories had run their course in Puerto Rico may show up again.

/you farkhead

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks as always for the info vicejay.

Minor suggestion - Make "Join me in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank's emergency response & preparedness" a link to the food bank.

Good luck to you all with Delta!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about rolls of paper towels, I've got a great outside shot with packs of paper towels?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Opacity: I'm going to add something that sounds like common sense, but I've found over the years, from personal experience, needs to be told to people that are not in disaster areas:

If you're not in a disaster area, but have relatives/friends/acquaintances that are, and do not mind housing them, proactively reach out them and make sure they know there is an invitation. Even if it is just for a short period of time, sometimes people just don't want to impose by even asking if they can sleep on your pull out sofa while the storm passes, or after the fact until their insurance company sorts out their problems. You're doing two things: proving a place to stay for a friend, and freeing up a place in a shelter/hotel/etc. for someone else.
Don't misunderstand what I'm suggesting: you fully need to understand what you're offering and who you are offering it to, but if you feel it is appropriate, definitely make the call / send the text / send a FB message / however you prefer to communicate. For someone that is looking at their life being turned completely upside down, knowing they at least have an option of a place to stay temporarily if the worst happens to their residence can do a lot to making them better handle the stress.


yes, this. I've got a friend that I am fully prepared to pay for a rental from LA to CO for. Anything for her. Don't know if it's feasible, as a rental company likely won't allow a big dog, but we will figure something out. Even if someone has to go get her and Travis.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might I suggest flashlights? After Sandy, that was one thing we just could not find ANYWHERE. Finally, some maintenance guy at Target took pity on us and gave us his spare.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Geaux Saints
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What about paper towels?


Great item, paper products in general are good - TP as well
 
jbuist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hang on, nowhere on your list do I see kidnapping a governor.

Is that helpful or not?  Some people need this spelled out for them.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Depending on the specifics, burner phones can be a lifesaver for people.  Michael knocked out Verizon in huge swaths of the panhandle.  AT&T sold out of burner phones from Jacksonville to Birmingham.

Zik-Zak: So thoughts, prayers, and concern doesn't help? Like at all?


No, but changing a facebook profile pic does.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: So thoughts, prayers, and concern doesn't help? Like at all?

(probably should've added '/s' at the end of that...?)

Thoughts and prayers about you not adding your /s.


I thank you for your...concern.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.