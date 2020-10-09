 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yelp adds "racism alert" to reviews. What could possibly go wrong?   (cnn.com) divider line
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll take "circular firing squads" for $1000, Alex.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I nuked Yelp off of my phone after I read this story. I'm tempted to put it back on so I can find "racist" places to shop at.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: I nuked Yelp off of my phone after I read this story. I'm tempted to put it back on so I can find "racist" places to shop at.


Is it "racist" if all of the models on your site are not white?

/asking for MAGAts who want to burn their shoes
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DON'T GO TO THIS CHINESE RESTAURANT BECAUSE THEY PLAY JOKES.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just flagged all businesses cause it's systemic, bro
 
clawsoon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"All the servers at the jerk chicken place were Jamaican.  I'm convinced they have a racist hiring policy."
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How will this effect sales at KKK R US?
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll just call my business Racism Alert

We'll be a "Safe Space" spa that sells over priced wellness goods to nervous white people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the exact definition of "racism" that yelp uses?  I need to know so that I can stay in bounds.  Also, does yelp have it's own yelp page?  Pretty sure yelp is racist under at least some definitions.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So Mar'a'Lago and Trump's golf courses flagged yet?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

