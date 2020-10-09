 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Dr. Fauci is skipping Thanksgiving this year and the bastard didn't even bother to call or text us first   (cnbc.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are going to be a lot of people "missing" thanksgiving this year because "COVID"

/and not because Uncle Bob's a raging racist asshole when drunk and likely to be crying about the Blue Wave stolen election
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jaytkay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fauci won't be getting together with his daughters for Thanksgiving, because they live in "disparate parts of the country" where there are concerning levels of Covid-19 infection, he said.

He's setting an admirable example.

Conservatives will reward him with death threats.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not surprisingly, the older and not in good health members of my family are advocating for Thanksgiving while my much younger and healthy siblings are totally against it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people have such a hard time staying the fark home.   Of course we're not inviting anyone over for Thanksgiving.   And you shouldn't either you farking nitwits.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Trump will be personally coughing into the turkey before serving it at gunpoint to staff of the West Wing.

/s
//it will actually be stacks of Big Macs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish we had pandemics when I was a kid.  Every Thanksgiving we had to drive 60 miles to my aunt's house in Joliet and eat her terrible turkey.  She would bake it to death the night before, then shred it and reheat it the next morning in a foil roasting pan filled with chicken broth.  It was incredibly dry and chewy, yet drenched in liquid.  Just awful.

My dad would spend the night before we went complaining about the terrible meal we were about to eat the next day.  "Jesus Christ!  We have to eat that turkey again tomorrow.  I'm going to put an italian beef in the slow cooker so we can eat that when we come home from that turkey.  Jesus Christ!"

And you couldn't wrest control of the turkey from said aunt.  She wouldn't give up her turkey.  And then I had no cousins my age.  They were all much older, so I mostly just sat around my older cousin's basement bedroom listening to his records, which seemed to be just Def Leppard.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the first time in over 30 years, I am not going home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or my mother's birthday (in early November). Going there requires flying 1,500 miles to Alaska, and both my mother and my sister's husband are immunosuppressed. Driving is not an option, and I get sick with colds half the time I fly up there for the holidays.

My mother is in poor enough health that she could possibly die before we all get vaccinated for Covid-19, but I can't bear the thought of being responsible for her death.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.


Yeah. Old people should get COVID. It's no big deal right?
 
cookiedough [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not going to my sister's this year; her kids and grandkids are staying at their own homes too, and our province has only 3 ongoing cases.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kasmel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath
LegacyDL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.


Yes because that worked out so great for this guy:

willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So are we - Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. We are staying home, sequestered, and we're not letting anyone visit.

We'll still be celebrating those holidays, mind you. We'll just be doing it together, as a couple, and sending our good wishes & presents, where applicable, to others. I refuse to sicken or kill my family, friends, or neighbors with COVID-19, and I'd prefer that they don't do likewise to us.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know he was only going to bring the Marie Callender's frozen French silk pie but it's not going to seem like Thanksgiving without it

What about pumpkin pie? Yeah no. It isn't even pumpkin, they lie on the label because Dickinson squash pie was cheap but it wasn't selling
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I encourage everyone to stay home during the holidays.

I'm so excited for cheap turkeys all winter long! I'm going to roast one every week.
/mashed parsnips + taters
//sausage stuffing
 
I sound fat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Fauci won't be getting together with his daughters for Thanksgiving, because they live in "disparate parts of the country" where there are concerning levels of Covid-19 infection, he said.

He's setting an admirable example.

Conservatives will reward him with death threats.


Dude, this isnt a conservative vs liberal thing.  At least not for most people.  You realize most liberals dont agree with you on this one either.  Just sayin.  Just watch and see.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.



Seriously, this is a great opportunity to thin out America's over population of obnoxiously smug conservative grandparents.  Plus, you're helping ease the country's looming Social Security and Medicare funding crises.


/Do your part, patriots!
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.


This is what an idiot sounds like during a pandemic.

This is why we're still #1 in confirmed cases, #10 in deaths per million and cases per million, yet only #19 in tests per million. Because a third of us are selfish, stupid fools who can't seem to understand the risk.

COVID-19 has killed more people in seven months than the flu has in the previous five years, combined, in the U.S., yet morons still think it's "just like the flu." We've watched dozens of folks contract it from attending a single presidential event, yet we think it's still OK to walk around without masks or social distancing - and, even worse, belittle those who do as "effeminate" or "weak."

FFS, folks, what does it take to get it through your heads?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm staying home for 2 reasons:
1.Covid
2.The people that insist on still having and participating in in-person thanksgiving are the worst people to be around in a traditional year.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: She would bake it to death the night before, then shred it and reheat it the next morning in a foil roasting pan filled with chicken broth.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Quinzy: Not surprisingly, the older and not in good health members of my family are advocating for Thanksgiving while my much younger and healthy siblings are totally against it.


Its almost like they might enjoy spending time with family and realize they might not have many more left.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.

Yeah. Old people should get COVID. It's no big deal right?


I remember when Fark used to make fun of the What About The Children people, but now that it's What About Old People well that's okay.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wish we had pandemics when I was a kid.  Every Thanksgiving we had to drive 60 miles to my aunt's house in Joliet and eat her terrible turkey.  She would bake it to death the night before, then shred it and reheat it the next morning in a foil roasting pan filled with chicken broth.  It was incredibly dry and chewy, yet drenched in liquid.  Just awful.

My dad would spend the night before we went complaining about the terrible meal we were about to eat the next day.  "Jesus Christ!  We have to eat that turkey again tomorrow.  I'm going to put an italian beef in the slow cooker so we can eat that when we come home from that turkey.  Jesus Christ!"

And you couldn't wrest control of the turkey from said aunt.  She wouldn't give up her turkey.  And then I had no cousins my age.  They were all much older, so I mostly just sat around my older cousin's basement bedroom listening to his records, which seemed to be just Def Leppard.


My sis goes big.
A turkey  cooked the day before, another on the day plus all the veggies and stuffing. Plus a full 2 ham dinner, 3 pies and a cheesecake.
Standard holiday family meal. So much turkey to take home. Mmmm.
There is at least 11 of us, sometimes more any given holiday
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilsofa: For the first time in over 30 years, I am not going home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or my mother's birthday (in early November). Going there requires flying 1,500 miles to Alaska, and both my mother and my sister's husband are immunosuppressed. Driving is not an option, and I get sick with colds half the time I fly up there for the holidays.

My mother is in poor enough health that she could possibly die before we all get vaccinated for Covid-19, but I can't bear the thought of being responsible for her death.


No no the guy above thinks we're all shiatting out pants and giving into fear.  It couldn't be that you care about people.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Mrtraveler01: skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.

Yeah. Old people should get COVID. It's no big deal right?

I remember when Fark used to make fun of the What About The Children people, but now that it's What About Old People well that's okay.


Because the two aren't the same at all?
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Mrtraveler01: skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.

Yeah. Old people should get COVID. It's no big deal right?

I remember when Fark used to make fun of the What About The Children people, but now that it's What About Old People well that's okay.


And this is what an idiot sounds like defending its idiocy during a pandemic.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday.  Wasn't always my mom's, her water broke at Thanksgiving dinner one year and the next day I was born.  This put my birthday always within 3 days of Thanksgiving, so some years the celebrations are combined (mainly to give people an excuse to eat more).

Even now that I'm a vegetarian, I'm never short of food that day.  We celebrate as an extended family (my dad's one of eight), so we typically have between 30-50 people at my aunt's house to celebrate.  Thanks to a strict "no politics" rule that everyone follows, there's no arguments (except for the year the smooth vs. lumpy mashed potatoes fight got out of hand), just catching up with folks who come in from around the country, which now includes my partner and I.

We told the family this weekend that we're not traveling anywhere for Thanksgiving this year, and it was tough for me to do.  Sure, I know that it's better to stay here than travel to AZ right now, that the usual hosts "get offended" if you wear a mask inside their house, and many of the usual attendees are settling for Skype/Zoom meals with immediate family instead.  I know it was the right thing to do in my partner's and my case; doesn't mean I'm happy about it.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've no time for this these days. Please, I can't repeat it enough...

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.


Wearing a seat belt = living in fear
Getting a flu shot = living in fear
Looking both ways before you cross the street = living in fear
Washing your hands after cutting raw meat = living in fear
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Mrtraveler01: skatedrifter: Jesus Christ, stop shiatting your pants in fear and go visit your family. The fear mongering is out of control.

Yeah. Old people should get COVID. It's no big deal right?

I remember when Fark used to make fun of the What About The Children people, but now that it's What About Old People well that's okay.


How'd you get so edgy
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We should not be traveling around this country during a pandemic.

We should not be having large groups of people getting together during a pandemic.

Why the fark is this so hard to grasp?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.