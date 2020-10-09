 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Purple poop plasters people's property   (wkbw.com)
    New York, Buffalo, New York, purple substance, Reporter Ed Reilly, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Erie County Department of Health, purple splotches  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds been binging berries?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Birds been binging berries?


Looks like. I've cleaned that off many years.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: GRCooper: Birds been binging berries?

Looks like. I've cleaned that off many years.


Apologies, all alliterative answers are asked
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has anyone found a single eye yet?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pepto bismol can do that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some birds ate blueberries.
Or it's a government plot to drop COVID on your house from planes.
One or the other.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Some birds ate blueberries.
Or it's a government plot to drop COVID on your house from planes.
One or the other.


Or a plumber in a hot air balloon is spilling PVC glue everywhere.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well no shiat
 
thepeterd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Prince - Purple Rain (Official Video)
Youtube TvnYmWpD_T8
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its bird sh*t, were these people born yesterday?  Its like they've never been around for a bird migration.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Birds been binging berries?


Oh, well played.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chem trail drippings.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am so concerned about my health I called the local news station to send strangers to my house to interact with me during a pandemic instead of calling the Health Department directly...

If they're on a migratory path, you'd think they'd be familiar with this.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Birds been binging berries?


Jesus Christ, it's flying purple people eaters

Get in the house
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Birds been binging berries?


Starlings and pokeweed, was my first thought.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is not the purple haze you are looking for?
 
resident dystopian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Birds and berries. The lead goose commander ordered the flock to drop on his command.

Although it does remind me of when a large gloopy bird dropping painted a streak from the top moulding
of the window, down through the driver side window, down the door, and to the moulding near the
undercarriage of my car.
I looked up to the heavens and yelled "what the fark did i ever did to you bird"!!
 
Running Wild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
David Sedaris voice: Have you ever gotten home from a 12 hour day, burned a fat one and accidentally ate nothing except 2 lbs. of blueberries for dinner?

sigh

I have...
 
