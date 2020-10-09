 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman told to self-isolate after positive Covid-19 test caught by test-and-trace system hailing a cab to hit up a bar, gets fined $1,300   (metro.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You mean she wasn't deemed contagion-free by her doctor in under a week?
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How can you have any pudding if you dont drink your bleach?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But what about her freedom to inflict harm on others?!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's it?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lithub.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
<nelson-haha.jpg>
 
Winkler099
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An extra $1300 to go to a bar? Let me just check my couch cushions.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.


I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once COVID-19 is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.

I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once [insert targeted group here] is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.


just making the statement more general for future use.

if we could track and trace those people, then those other people would be all for it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would a non-Covidiot ever think going to a bar is a good idea at this point?  You are going to run into people like her.  Drunk people don't make good decisions... and you are going to be indoors with a whole bunch of maskless drunks in the middle of a deadly pandemic.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, lesson learned:  Don't allow the government to install an app on your phone, and if they don't use an app, leave the phone at home when you want to go out.


Yeah, I'm being an asshole here about this.  Quite honestly, I've taken the reasonable precautions like always wearing a mask when near people indoors and frequently washing my hands and that sort of thing.   And if I were told I was positive, I'd absolutely self-isolate, and I'd stick to it.

But I'm *FAR* more concerned about the kind of surveillance state that this implies.   Diseases come and diseases go, but there is no treatment or vaccine for a panopticon totalitarian society once it's infected society.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: dittybopper: Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.

I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once [insert targeted group here] is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.

just making the statement more general for future use.

if we could track and trace those people, then those other people would be all for it.


I think you need to emphasize the "those people" more.

"If we could track and trace those people, then those other people would be all for it".

That makes it more horrific sounding.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So, lesson learned:  Don't allow the government to install an app on your phone, and if they don't use an app, leave the phone at home when you want to go out.


Yeah, I'm being an asshole here about this.  Quite honestly, I've taken the reasonable precautions like always wearing a mask when near people indoors and frequently washing my hands and that sort of thing.   And if I were told I was positive, I'd absolutely self-isolate, and I'd stick to it.

But I'm *FAR* more concerned about the kind of surveillance state that this implies.   Diseases come and diseases go, but there is no treatment or vaccine for a panopticon totalitarian society once it's infected society.


I hope this does not cause you any undue stress but that dang ol' government can already get up in your phone whenever they want.
 
MeSoHomely
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeez... Did she know that she should wait until after the US election? Everyone knows that the virus will go away after that's over with...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.


England's been in 1984 territory for a while, what with ubiquitous CCTV and ASBOs.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: dittybopper: Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.

I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once [insert targeted group here] is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.

just making the statement more general for future use.

if we could track and trace those people, then those other people would be all for it.


It wouldn't be necessary if there wasn't a massive segment of the population who are relentlessly self-involved, unutterably ignorant, science-denying, "mah rahts" assholes who endanger everybody through their selfish bullshiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MeSoHomely: Jeez... Did she know that she should wait until after the US election? Everyone knows that the virus will go away after that's over with...


I thought it went away when it got hot...?
 
MeSoHomely
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: MeSoHomely: Jeez... Did she know that she should wait until after the US election? Everyone knows that the virus will go away after that's over with...

I thought it went away when it got hot...?


Well, uh, yeah, well, uh... Look at this booming economy! <<Subliminally broadcast: Embrace the orange!>>
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.

I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once COVID-19 is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.


Yeah, I remember you speaking up about stop and frisk. You were big into protecting civil rights then.

Farking fascist.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A woman from the North West has been fined £1,000 for going to the pub

The local constabulary described the incident as rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Envoy: Hyjamon: dittybopper: Winkler099: I'm not exactly forspreading the coronavirus or anything, but I don't like the idea of "Track and Trace" and the overall tone of the article.  It's pretty 1984-ish.

I'm *SURE* that it will completely disappear once [insert targeted group here] is completely eradicated.

That's sarcasm, by the way, in case it wasn't clear.

just making the statement more general for future use.

if we could track and trace those people, then those other people would be all for it.

It wouldn't be necessary if there wasn't a massive segment of the population who are relentlessly self-involved, unutterably ignorant, science-denying, "mah rahts" assholes who endanger everybody through their selfish bullshiat.


It's scapegoating. The stories you hear are all people going to pubs and big parties. Most of the spread is going to be normal people doing normal stuff.
 
