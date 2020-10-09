 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Australia exporting its looniness to Florida, in the form of random Emu attacks   (news4jax.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Bird, large bird, News4Jax, run Thursday afternoon, Animal Control, Emu, Florida Fish, better view of the chase  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be more concerned about Doug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means war!

Emu War - OverSimplified (Mini-Wars #4)
Youtube BXpu6tbFCsI
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they knew not to taunt it with an ordinary push broom
Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't wanna f*ck with emus. They have velociraptor feet. They can split you wide open from groin to gullet.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, might have been a Cassowary

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A murder a day guaranteed or your money back, but not *one single* redneck showed up on the Wes'Side to blow that thing into feathers & turkey burger? WTF Jax, you're losing your edge.
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Hopefully they knew not to taunt it with an ordinary push broom
[YouTube video: Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu]


Oh no not the pink windmill kids :0
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Could be worse, might have been a Cassowary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]


Could have been even worse, Mama Cassowary.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/or a karen carpenterbird
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Än ëmü önce bït my sïstër.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon, we'll start seeing an uptick in gothapotomus attacks.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A post from the local Jax station, and barely any toxic comments (I saw one). Not the Jacksonville I know!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Soon, we'll start seeing an uptick in gothapotomus attacks.


Only on the Riverside.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Could be worse, might have been a Cassowary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]


Those are some vicious looking creatures up close.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Vlad_the_Inaner: Could be worse, might have been a Cassowary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]

Those are some vicious looking creatures up close.


I don't think I have ever seen Steve Irwin run as fast
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.