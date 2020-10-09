 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   US Army trials augmented reality goggles for dogs. Prosthetic opposable thumbs for cats still embargoed   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why did he keep running into the wall? "

"Why did he keep running into the wall? "
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a century ago, horses fashion included gas masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog goggles (Doggles) are farking hilarious
Dog goggles (Doggles) are farking hilarious
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the better for sending Good Boy to a sudden explosive death.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Dog goggles (Doggles) are farking hilarious
[Fark user image image 425x425]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LOL @ headline

/Cat lover
//It's funny because it's true
///always 3 slashies, ..... HEY, I don't make the rules
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cats would legit 100% strangle you if they had opposable digits.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Passengers on the left side of the aircraft will be able to make out the Gateway Arch which is the tallest man made monument in the Western Hemisphere as well as Missouri's tallest accessible building."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

siyuntz: Cats would legit 100% strangle you if they had opposable digits.



After they tortured you to get your banking passwords, and to learn how to operate can openers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, Ng Security Industries approves.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the enhanced view when sniffing butts will add thermal overlays.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hump leg! Sniff butt! That's the way I like it, Ruff!"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I already have a problem with the use of Dogs in war (as old a practice as that may be) but to send them into harm's way as disposable cannon fodder? they deserve better.  Use farking robots for that shiat
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: siyuntz: Cats would legit 100% strangle you if they had opposable digits.


After they tortured you to get your banking passwords, and to learn how to operate can openers.


I'm safe.  I know how to change kitty litter.  Pop said "It's a job skill you'll appreciate when the cats take over.  Not if, but when." Dad then turned to the Persian and said "And you'll do a much better job than we ever did."
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My cat has thumbs.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are, um, they "night vision" goggles?

Are, um, they "night vision" goggles?
 
