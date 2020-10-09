 Skip to content
(BBC)   Trump loses out on Noble Piece Prize to a bacon sandwich   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Nobel Committee stated that in the end, the sandwich displayed more intelligence and better judgment than Trump.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Commence the McDump of Roid Rage.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Among the more risible aspects of this ridiculous clown is the idea that he can tell his minions, "Go get me a Nobel Prize," and the Committee, or reasonable people, would ever take him seriously.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bacon sammich, mmmm........
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But did he win the noble prize?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think Jimmie John's and Subway gonna have a rough couple weeks
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He did win the Falling To Pieces Prize.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Bacon sammich, mmmm........


That's a funny name for a ferret.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeMuttonChops
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
did someone say Bacon Sandwich?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeMuttonChops
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: bobobolinskii: Bacon sammich, mmmm........

That's a funny name for a ferret.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And a carbon rod came in second.
 
Zenith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
tweet storm in 1..2...3..
 
Splenda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I've done more for world hunger than this phony UN SHAM! I am your favorite world hunger-ending president! Count the ballots, I bet they were all for MEEEEEEE..."
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He will now dismantle all his wonderful peace agreements he magically created himself like a toddler destroying his wooden block castle because the triangle isn't wide enough to sit on top of the two rectangles of the tower
 
Zenith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
how long before his next charity grift is the Trump Prize?
awarded to him every year for being him
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump's incoherent debate against a sack of rice is probably what did it in for him.
 
alienated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping Greta T. would get it just to see dumpy freak out ( even more than he already does ) . Well, the Peace prize, not the piece one, at any rate.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's Bacon !! -- New and Old -- Beggin' Strips Commercials
Youtube lxBKy78eP28
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see the reasoning.  Bacon is tasty.  Trump has no taste.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: He did win the Falling To Pieces Prize.


Faith No More - Falling to Pieces (Official Music Video)
Youtube 32bdevGClD4

2nd prize, surely
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: bighairyguy: He did win the Falling To Pieces Prize.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/32bdevGC​lD4]
2nd prize, surely


I picture Trump being more like:

Faith No More - RV
Youtube sjoL91gFwC4


Just throoooooooow me inside a Hefty, and throw me in the grooooooooooound.
 
Stoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's amazing that Trump was even a consideration compared to this organization. I'm thinking it was a joke to trigger him.

olorin604: But did he win the noble prize?


Naw, there is nothing noble about him. Toenail clippings might beat him on that one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's dumber than the McRib.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By simply living my life and making no impact on the world, I have done infinitely more for world peace than that detestable bag of hangover-piss.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He's dumber than the McRib.


Do NOT defile the McRib!

/My dream is to have a McRib and a shamrock shake simultaneously.
//McGriddle with a spicy chicken patty for breakfast.
///But bacon smothered in ketchup between white bread is my perfect bacon sandwich!
///Better than a broodwhich!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The UN's World Cholera Programme was snubbed again.
 
Zenith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: NewportBarGuy: He's dumber than the McRib.

Do NOT defile the McRib!

/My dream is to have a McRib and a shamrock shake simultaneously.
//McGriddle with a spicy chicken patty for breakfast.
///But bacon smothered in ketchup between white bread is my perfect bacon sandwich!
///Better than a broodwhich!

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 526x341]


is that from the Burgess Shale?
 
