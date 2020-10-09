 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Granny grows record-high yucca tree at 25ft after mum bought it as a pot plant in 1973, says it's never been fed, watered or smoked
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope TFA isn't implying that the tree is some sort of record holder. They grow where I live and I've seen plenty of tall ones.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I hope TFA isn't implying that the tree is some sort of record holder. They grow where I live and I've seen plenty of tall ones.


Hey, yeah!
We have trees too, and some are pretty tall!

farking fake news.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: MelGoesOnTour: I hope TFA isn't implying that the tree is some sort of record holder. They grow where I live and I've seen plenty of tall ones.

Hey, yeah!
We have trees too, and some are pretty tall!

farking fake news.


Everybody knows America has the greatest trees! I don't even know why other countries bother.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the Sun, so they don't look hard into what they write, but they could be claiming that it is a record for England.

Also, "pot plant" has a different meaning in the states.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a yucca which is so big it touches the ceiling. The choice was to move it to the hall, or move it outside. If it survives the winter I might even take it out of its pot and plant it properly.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look that high st all -_-
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's smoke some pots."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This story is silly even by news filler standards.

Yucca plants are super hearty and will grow anywhere in pretty much any conditions.  Yes, they do better in good soil, with room, and sunlight.  But they are one of those plants people keep simply because they are impossible to kill.

And even though they are indigenous to hot dry places, they do just fine in temperate zones, and survive the worst winters with no problem.

I have a couple of yuccas in my side garden that were given to me by the old lady across the street some 15 years ago.  She died long ago.  The yucca plants are still alive.  And I haven't done a damn thing to care for them.  They just exist.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Check her yard for buried bodies
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This story is silly even by news filler standards.

Yucca plants are super hearty and will grow anywhere in pretty much any conditions.  Yes, they do better in good soil, with room, and sunlight.  But they are one of those plants people keep simply because they are impossible to kill.

And even though they are indigenous to hot dry places, they do just fine in temperate zones, and survive the worst winters with no problem.

I have a couple of yuccas in my side garden that were given to me by the old lady across the street some 15 years ago.  She died long ago.  The yucca plants are still alive.  And I haven't done a damn thing to care for them.  They just exist.


was she hot?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So she planted a desert plant in the ground in swampy ol England, and she thinks she needs to tell us it doesn't require supplemental watering?

Swell.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a dracaena not a yucca....
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, looking at the picture, those two people are 12ft tall then. Ok.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. These things always get big if planted outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shrubber101: That's a dracaena not a yucca....


Hey dracaena.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: It is the Sun, so they don't look hard into what they write, but they could be claiming that it is a record for England.

Also, "pot plant" has a different meaning in the states.


In the U.K. also. It's a potted plant. The paper is fishing for clicks
 
