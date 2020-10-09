 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Pro-tip: when buying anniversary gifts for your wife and your girlfriend, don't buy them both at the same store   (yahoo.com) divider line
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think the clerk's The Jerk here
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fire the clerk. She knows nothing of her client's personal arrangements.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like to think that this savvy lady totally sprang a trap on this jerk, and he didn't double-check the bags on his way home just to be sure.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have no objection to what she did, but I'll bet dollars to donuts she gets fired for this. Ratting out a regular customer? Bad for business.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She's horrible.  Mind your own damn business.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LIGAFF: Fire the clerk. She knows nothing of her client's personal arrangements.


Doesn't even matter what the clerk thought. A guy could came in and say "I'm a cheater I need gifts for 3 women". Discretion is a service. The clerk made a point to screw over the client. Fire the clerk

Makes me wonder if it was some small mom and pop place vs a chain store. Reputable places will have staff that know such purchases are (relatively) common and know not to screw over their clients

Or maybe the whole story was made up in order to generate views
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Today in "Things that I totally made up in order to get Tik Tok views"....
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you dance with Dollar Tree, you dance with DANGER!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody post Rowan Atkinson wrapping the necklace from Love, Actually
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this story is utter bullshiat. If it isn't, the clerk's the one in the wrong and deserves, at best, to be fired.

But that won't happen because it's utter bullshiat.

And if she actually names the store in her bullshiat video, she should be fired anyway. Because, you know, that's a great slogan for a jewelry store: X Jeweler: We'll Jump To Conclusions and Ruin Your Life, But You'll Love Our Prices!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ehhh burn it all down. It's not worth saving.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that actually happened
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "shiat that didn't happen" for 500, Alex.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Today in "Things that I totally made up in order to get Tik Tok views"....


Bingo.  Yahoo picked up Slate writers
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of people upset at the wrong person here.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's trying to drum up business from gullible people.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: Lot of people upset at the wrong person here.


The liar or the fictitious cheater?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a fresh reboot of Three's Company and equally fake.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how difficult was it for this idiot to not just go to a different store.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: Lot of people upset at the wrong person here.


I'm annoyed with all of them -- cheating hubby, gullible wife, stupid girlfriend and the clerk for bragging about her screw-over more than for doing it.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't going to accomplish anything even if the guy doesn't notice. The wife got the wrong jewelry and the guy will just say the clerk packed the wrong one. He makes it look like he is going out to fix it and swaps them out. The wife will never know but the store just lost a customer that has enough money to continue buying jewelry for two women.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok

Wife opens girlfriend's box, says "love you girlfriend" or whatever on the peice.

guy: "oh haha, I told the clerk I wanted the "love my wife" piece they must have given me the wrong one our of the display case."

not farking hard, anyone who can keep two relationships going would not bat an eye
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never tell people your business. dudes fault.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened. I must have missed the part where everyone clapped.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 70's, I was Christmas shopping for the girlfriend.  I went to a fancy downtown department store and there was a nice girl working at the jewelry counter.  I bought the gf a 1/4 carat diamond earrings and the sales lady remarked how nice they were.  So I asked if she had another set and I bought them and gave them to the saleslady and said Merry Christmas.  It caught he off guard and she smiled and I walked out thinking I did something nice, right?

A few weeks later, the GF and I are tooling about town and she sees that department store.  "Let's do some windows shopping, Harry.  That looks like a nice place."

"Okay, but let's go out to the mall.  It's the 1970s and they have everything there.  These places are just derelicts of their former glory." replies me.

We went out to the mall, I spent all my money in the video arcade and she dumped for being a selfish, smelly geek.  Which I still am to this day.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I inadvertently exposed this once when mailing out Xmas cards.
' Joe ' always showed up to club events and parties with ' Carrol '. I addressed the card to Joe and Carroll H#####
Welp, got a nastygram from him " Thanks, made for a ' memorable ' Xmas, and take me off the mailing list.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell buys jewelry that says wife and girlfriend on them? Literally no one. So fake it hurts.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was trying to make not one, but TWO women happy. Why did this cashier have to try to ruin it for everyone?
 
Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I like to think that this savvy lady totally sprang a trap on this jerk, and he didn't double-check the bags on his way home just to be sure.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
I saw this Roald Dahl story...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Squik2: LIGAFF: Fire the clerk. She knows nothing of her client's personal arrangements.

Doesn't even matter what the clerk thought. A guy could came in and say "I'm a cheater I need gifts for 3 women". Discretion is a service. The clerk made a point to screw over the client. Fire the clerk


Went into a jewelry store with a female friend of mine, whom people always assumed I was married to.  The lady asks "Are you two looking for anything in particular?" I put my arm around my friend and said "I'm looking for a piece that would say 'Sorry I slept with your sister', whatever she wants is fine."
The look on the clerks face was priceless.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

netizencain: She's horrible.  Mind your own damn business.


Seriously.

This is a lawsuit. Or should be, but she won't have any money to sue for after she gets fired.

Borderline criminal, frankly.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better story if the other gift said boyfriend
 
argylez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That clerk is the worst.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Back in the 70's, I was Christmas shopping for the girlfriend.  I went to a fancy downtown department store and there was a nice girl working at the jewelry counter.  I bought the gf a 1/4 carat diamond earrings and the sales lady remarked how nice they were.  So I asked if she had another set and I bought them and gave them to the saleslady and said Merry Christmas.  It caught he off guard and she smiled and I walked out thinking I did something nice, right?

A few weeks later, the GF and I are tooling about town and she sees that department store.  "Let's do some windows shopping, Harry.  That looks like a nice place."

"Okay, but let's go out to the mall.  It's the 1970s and they have everything there.  These places are just derelicts of their former glory." replies me.

We went out to the mall, I spent all my money in the video arcade and she dumped for being a selfish, smelly geek.  Which I still am to this day.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rambino: netizencain: She's horrible.  Mind your own damn business.

Seriously.

This is a lawsuit. Or should be, but she won't have any money to sue for after she gets fired.

Borderline criminal, frankly.


I kind of thought about this but I am not a lawyer.  They would go after the store and not the clerk... then the store will go after the clerk in a different civil suit.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Selling overpriced shiny rocks to rich jerks trying to keep a wife and mistress happy is practically the businesses model of jewelry stores.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who has a one year anniversary with their side piece?

/as previously noted
//smells like BS
/where's Pence's fly?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I kind of thought about this but I am not a lawyer.  They would go after the store and not the clerk... then the store will go after the clerk in a different civil suit.


Plaintiff's attorneys name EVERYBODY. The more names on the list, the greater the likelihood of having a party that wants to settle.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I inadvertently exposed this once when mailing out Xmas cards.
' Joe ' always showed up to club events and parties with ' Carrol '. I addressed the card to Joe and Carroll H#####
Welp, got a nastygram from him " Thanks, made for a ' memorable ' Xmas, and take me off the mailing list.


Well, if he never bothered to clarify that his +1 wasn't live-in, that's on him.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This could have been solved if he'd been smarter about whom he's having an affair with.

I was acquainted with an old guy that had had a colorful history.  At one point in the seventies he had two girlfriends that didn't know about each other.  Thing is, they both had the same first name, so it made it a lot harder to screw up things.  The problems hit when he mixed up which girlfriend was brought to which social-circle.
 
Chevello
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Back in the 70's, I was Christmas shopping for the girlfriend.  I went to a fancy downtown department store and there was a nice girl working at the jewelry counter.  I bought the gf a 1/4 carat diamond earrings and the sales lady remarked how nice they were.  So I asked if she had another set and I bought them and gave them to the saleslady and said Merry Christmas.  It caught he off guard and she smiled and I walked out thinking I did something nice, right?

A few weeks later, the GF and I are tooling about town and she sees that department store.  "Let's do some windows shopping, Harry.  That looks like a nice place."

"Okay, but let's go out to the mall.  It's the 1970s and they have everything there.  These places are just derelicts of their former glory." replies me.

We went out to the mall, I spent all my money in the video arcade and she dumped for being a selfish, smelly geek.  Which I still am to this day.


Better story than TFA
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a hilarious episode of "Are you Being Served?" but that was a wife and a "friend" getting fur coats instead of jewelry. The more things change...
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: So how difficult was it for this idiot to not just go to a different store.


I imagine he's a little short for time :)
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, this biatch is making this shiat up.

Way to get attention Becky.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stringbad: spanarkelspinner: So how difficult was it for this idiot to not just go to a different store.

I imagine he's a little short for time :)


Or this story is a little short on ever happening.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
of all the things that didn't happen that day this didn't happen the most.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grchunt: Reminds me of a hilarious episode of "Are you Being Served?" but that was a wife and a "friend" getting fur coats instead of jewelry. The more things change...


Loved that episode. "Thats over 200 quid commission!"  "Oh no. We're splitting 50/50. The wife gets half the estate!"
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guy walked into the bar I was working at one night and ordered two drinks, fortunately I was able to calmly explain the dangers of alcohol to the man and he decided to leave after only a glass of water.
 
Corbow6
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought we weren't shaming non-traditional relationships anymore...

2020 is confusing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.