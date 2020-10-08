 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPLC Lake Charles)   For those of you about to be visited by hurricane Delta, here's some good news. Your insurance company can only shank you once per hurricane season on the deductible - one less thing to worry about if Laura farked you over. Stay safe, we feel for you   (kplctv.com) divider line
1
    More: PSA, Home insurance, Insurance, Hurricane Gustav, Hurricane Katrina, Tropical cyclone, hurricane deductibles, Hurricane Ike, Deductible  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



1 Comment     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For the 2nd storm, they just deny your claim outright. Because reasons.
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.