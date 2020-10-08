 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salt Lake Tribune)   Thousands of minks dead after catching the coronavirus. Looks like the fur industry will have to switch to warthog   (sltrib.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Mink, Fur farming, Utah fur farms, initial U.S. cases, Farm, dead infected animals, Disease Control, Death  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Great. Nothing quite like a purportedly university and post graduate degreed "Dr." reporting that they don't "feel" there's a danger of animal human contagion. I know, I know, they likely had a chance to exceed my 11th grade exposure to ProbStat, but still, "feel?" Jesus ef a shiat souffle. Feel this mufu
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Fur from the dead infected animals will be processed to remove any traces of the virus and then used for coats and other garments,"

Really?
Uhh, shouldn't the tiny, furry infected corpses be destroyed?

Otoh, they did die from natural causes so it's ok to wear the fur, right?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
By the time a fur is processed a covid fat based virus wouldn't survive the chemical treatments. Calcivirus however would say F you sir, I'll get right back to farking your life over. 

It's interesting that mink would have such a high mortality rate. It may make them ideal for vaccine development. People with more immunology and virology expertise I'm sure have an idea of how to go with this.  Vaccine development in general is a bit of biological wizardry. I remember reading how they passed canine rabies through rabbits a certain number of times to make a human vaccine that would work.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The U.S. produces more than 3 million mink pelts each year.

Disgusting. I can't believe people are still wearing this stuff.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So human, pangolin, felines big and small and minks.

Dang.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: The U.S. produces more than 3 million mink pelts each year.

Disgusting. I can't believe people are still wearing this stuff.


In the modern age, there really is no need to wear a dead animals fur for warmth..I'm no PETA
crazy person about it, but it's totally unnecessary, and frankly makes you look like a tool for doing
it for the sake of doing it not because there are no alternatives..I put it right up there with trophy hunting
as an unnecessary act perpetuated by a-holes..

Ya, grandma's old coat might have a fur collar (as was the style at the time), but as a vintage thing,
those get a pass..
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: So human, pangolin, felines big and small and minks.

Dang.


Well, there ARE mink farms; not like we have mink hunters roaming the land.

Pangolin, on the other hand, are not farmed.

To me, at least, farming for fur is little different than farming for food. Except, y'know, tackier.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least, could you shiatfarks just use a bigger animal, maybe something with a farkload of meat that people buy, like shrews?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Great. Nothing quite like a purportedly university and post graduate degreed "Dr." reporting that they don't "feel" there's a danger of animal human contagion. I know, I know, they likely had a chance to exceed my 11th grade exposure to ProbStat, but still, "feel?" Jesus ef a shiat souffle. Feel this mufu


This state is all kinds of farked up re: Coronavirus. We're setting a new record every week, but the governor refuses to take any action, instead leaving it up to individual counties, and then never signs the approval for the counties to take a higher action than the state.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Too bad this won't help us. Since their going to use the fur. C19 needs to ruin something rich ppl care about. Otherwise humanity is screwed
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mormons are into some weird shiat.
 
Coronach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Urmuf Hamer: Great. Nothing quite like a purportedly university and post graduate degreed "Dr." reporting that they don't "feel" there's a danger of animal human contagion. I know, I know, they likely had a chance to exceed my 11th grade exposure to ProbStat, but still, "feel?" Jesus ef a shiat souffle. Feel this mufu

This state is all kinds of farked up re: Coronavirus. We're setting a new record every week, but the governor refuses to take any action, instead leaving it up to individual counties, and then never signs the approval for the counties to take a higher action than the state.


Utah... the Georgia of the West...
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mink coats? Is it 1950 in Utah?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.