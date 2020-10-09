 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   They love Jesus   (nola.com)
23
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had sex on the alter of a church, it's uncomfortable and too high.

Or is the whole stage the alter?  Then what's the table thingee called? Either way, just have it anywhere on the stage. It still has the blasphemous rush.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aymond went to Saints Peter and Paul and performed a ritual to restore the altar's sanctity."

Directly?  Damn, someone's got connections.
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to the article, this priest replaced one who had admitted committing child abuse and sending an inappropriate text message to a student at the school where he was Pastor...

So...... this is actually an improvement on the last guy?
 
Esroc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like how they were arrested for being "visible" but were only seen because of a busybody lurking around peeking in the windows. In a just world that person would be told to mind their own damn business. But nope. Humans gotta be all weird about sex. The very thing that is the reason for our existence.

If any of our books survive after we go extinct then alien archaeologists will read them and wonder how such a clearly insane species survived as long as they did.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Esroc: If any of our books survive after we go extinct then alien archaeologists will read them and wonder how such a clearly insane species survived as long as they did.


Alien archaeologists will be just as kinky and their society will be just as farked up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Esroc: I like how they were arrested for being "visible" but were only seen because of a busybody lurking around peeking in the windows. In a just world that person would be told to mind their own damn business. But nope. Humans gotta be all weird about sex. The very thing that is the reason for our existence.

If any of our books survive after we go extinct then alien archaeologists will read them and wonder how such a clearly insane species survived as long as they did.


Still needed to be smacked upside both heads.  People use the church for services, about like using random desks at work to fark on - no one wants your balls dragged over their work area.  Not big on religion myself, but messing with people's stuff like that is just being an asshole regardless, especially if you're nominally in charge.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Defiling a sacred place"... Is that a real charge in Louisiana? I know they have a different legal system down there, but of all the places that I'd expect to be lenient about lewd behavior, they're second on the list.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder if that knight from The Last Crusade teabagged all the cups.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm just here to watch a tiny stonehenge be lowered from the rafters.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: People use the church for services, about like using random desks at work to fark on - no one wants your balls dragged over their work area.  Not big on religion myself, but messing with people's stuff like that is just being an asshole regardless, especially if you're nominally in charge.


Cut the altar in half. That way each party can have part of it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Esroc: I like how they were arrested for being "visible" but were only seen because of a busybody lurking around peeking in the windows. In a just world that person would be told to mind their own damn business. But nope. Humans gotta be all weird about sex. The very thing that is the reason for our existence.

If any of our books survive after we go extinct then alien archaeologists will read them and wonder how such a clearly insane species survived as long as they did.


We've only been around 200,000 years, and 90% of that was wandering tribes of hunter gatherers. The dinosaurs were around for 200 million.  We're unlikely to even make it to 250K, much less even a million.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Esroc: I like how they were arrested for being "visible" but were only seen because of a busybody lurking around peeking in the windows. In a just world that person would be told to mind their own damn business. But nope. Humans gotta be all weird about sex. The very thing that is the reason for our existence.

If any of our books survive after we go extinct then alien archaeologists will read them and wonder how such a clearly insane species survived as long as they did.

We've only been around 200,000 years, and 90% of that was wandering tribes of hunter gatherers. The dinosaurs were around for 200 million.  We're unlikely to even make it to 250K, much less even a million.


Given that whatever civilization comes along after ours will likely not be able to speak our language, I hope we are committing to some sort of non-perishable format the basics of how our language works (more or less, it's English, after all) so that they can rapidly advance to our technological level and avoid all the time lost between coal and solar power generation.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should have stayed with the go-to ritual for Priests and Farkers 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What, no boys? That's enough to get defrocked.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I'm just here to watch a tiny stonehenge be lowered from the rafters.


Leave the priests 'tiny stonehenge' out of this, it was cold; and nowhere does it say the women had used any ropes or rigging for him.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gnosis301: "Aymond went to Saints Peter and Paul and performed a ritual to restore the altar's sanctity."

Directly?  Damn, someone's got connections.


Must happen a lot if they have a ritual handy to restore things.
 
crinz83
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i'm thinking of switching from atheiest to that church
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


It might be the cap I ate, or the wine I drank, but I can't stop laughing at this. Help, I think something broke in my brain 🤣😆
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

It might be the cap I ate, or the wine I drank, but I can't stop laughing at this. Help, I think something broke in my brain 🤣😆


Stone sober and my laughing sounds somewhere between a hyena and Tom Selleck as Magnum P.I. right now.  Totally caught me off-guard.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone know Mindy Nixon porno name? She looks relevant to my interests.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was there a second coming?
 
drxym
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The church is vague on the specific acts that would constitute a desecration, but the Code of Canon Law says a violation of a sacred place occurs "by gravely injurious actions done in them" that are "contrary to the holiness of the place."

If anything the priest was engaging in consensual actions with an abundance of holes in this sacred place .
 
