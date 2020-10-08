 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Go on, guess who's smiling in the photo with one of the Michigan terrorists
    More: Murica, shot  
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What is with his misshappen head? He looks like he was born and raised in the shadow of chernobyl.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I was going to go with Ted Nugent.  Who is the walrus on the right?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Who?

No, for real. Who is that?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He looks like what would happen if you took a chromosome away from Rob McElhenney
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

orangehat: I was going to go with Ted Nugent.  Who is the walrus on the right?


Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a right wing "intellectual" garbage dump aimed at college Republicans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
THE. BEST. PEOPLE.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh the guy with the farked up face.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Is it Jesus?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Shostie: orangehat: I was going to go with Ted Nugent.  Who is the walrus on the right?

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a right wing "intellectual" garbage dump aimed at college Republicans.


I couldn't remember his name... there are so many useless right wing douchebags running around.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 526x935]


You don't want to know where those thumbs have been
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The guy on the left is part of the family that organized violent Portland "protests".
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politi​c​s/idaho-family-portland-trump-rally/20​20/09/21/246ef878-f2e5-11ea-b796-2dd09​962649c_story.html

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: What is with his misshappen head? He looks like he was born and raised in the shadow of chernobyl.


Get out of here, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm trying to follow but I can't find any info and I'd appreciate some help from a better informed farker.

I understand that the guy on the right is Charlie Kirk, but I can't figure out who the guy on the left is? He doesn't appear to be one of the people charged here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/​news/lo​cal/2020/10/08/view-mugshots-for-13-pe​ople-charged-after-fbi-uncovers-plot-t​o-kidnap-michigan-gov-whitmer/ .

Some people on Twitter are suggesting he's a man who organized the Portland truck rally, but I can't seem to find connections with that name and the militia?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Every time I see that idiot, I think about this poor guy who had an allergic reaction to hair dye:

Fark user image


https://braincharm.com/2018/10/05/hai​r​-dye-causes-mans-forehead-to-swell-at-​an-alarming-size-due-to-allergic-react​ion/
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Wolverine Warriors, a wholly owned division of Badd Compani.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Do thyself a favor and don't zoom in on Charlie's teeth. ''Tis a horror. That way lies madness.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I think the point of this Tweet is that if you recognize the individuals in the picture, you spend too much time on the internet.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 542x589]


Came here for the tiny face, thank you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thorpe: The guy on the left is part of the family that organized violent Portland "protests".
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politic​s/idaho-family-portland-trump-rally/20​20/09/21/246ef878-f2e5-11ea-b796-2dd09​962649c_story.html

[washingtonpost.com image 767x506]


Just look at all that (nothing to do with Trump) antifa gear!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: The guy on the left is part of the family that organized violent Portland "protests".
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politic​s/idaho-family-portland-trump-rally/20​20/09/21/246ef878-f2e5-11ea-b796-2dd09​962649c_story.html

[washingtonpost.com image 767x506]


I don't care you you are.  You have to admit that guy has some nice tits.  He might have just sold me on white supremacy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dude, big fan of your work. Portland? Supreme. Death threats? Sublime."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this diaper boy?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: The guy on the left is part of the family that organized violent Portland "protests".


Fark user image



Remember when militia were well-regulated and the members did calisthenics once in awhile?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't tell, his face is too tiny
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 542x589]


Ah, now I recognize the guy on the right. Glad you de-photoshopped his face.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More right wing heroes/terrorist sponsors.

Right winger: the terrorist americans
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1) everyone should tweet this at Charlie Kirk 2) his face has obviously been enlarged in photoshop
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought that this was going to be abou GARBIN
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 526x935]


Low budget Hawkeye?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What is with his misshappen head? He looks like he was born and raised in the shadow of chernobyl.


Wasn't he?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sirrerun: thorpe: The guy on the left is part of the family that organized violent Portland "protests".

[Fark user image 767x506]


Remember when militia were well-regulated and the members did calisthenics once in awhile?


American Taliban could never even get halfway across the monkey bars like them muslin terrarists can.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But I thought these guys were just anarchists and totally not RWNJs.  I was told that from on high from the rooftops.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For anarchists they sure do like Trump/GOP a lot. Odd.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: But I thought these guys were just anarchists and totally not RWNJs.  I was told that from on high from the rooftops.


You son of a...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Do thyself a favor and don't zoom in on Charlie's teeth. ''Tis a horror. That way lies madness.


Fark user image
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK... I get how Kuzmenko is connected to Portland.  How is he connected to Michigan?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guessed it, Frank Stallone
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only thing that anazes me us that scrunchy face seems to have made a decent living from this. I know his main money man walked but he's still out there, kirking it up.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man! That is one tiny face!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's one (with some other putz) where Kirk is actually flashing the white power sign. And the rubber band around his wrist? Also white. Typical.

pbs.twimg.com
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The one on the left looks like a fat Jeremy Renner.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.