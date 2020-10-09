 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Whitmer conspiracy tied to that oh so funny joke Boogaloo boys   (nbcnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh...it's a good thing that the GOP protested so vociferously to get these militias and hate groups off the Homeland Security Watchlist. I mean, now we can just wonder how they've cross-pollinated with Russian agitprop, right? It's fun for the whole family.

Worst. Krystallnacht. EVAR.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're in the Boogaloo movement, I hope you at least know how utterly stupid and futile your entire life is.

/it could be an ethos
//if they could spell ethos
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was watching the Joe Rogan Show, and this guest was saying that actually the Proud Boys are a hilarious ironic joke.  So when they're kicking in your skull, it's YOUR fault for not seeing the hilarious irony.

Joe agreed with the guest, and that man is strong-willed, so you know it made a lot of sense.

This post is sponsored by Roman.  Use the promo code Rapmaster, that's R-A-P-M-A-S-T-E-R to get 10% of your first order of male enhancement pills.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like they got themselves boogled right in the lou.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of them was a well armed homeless man. Tada! The master race
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BUT ANTIFA BROKE WINDOWS
 
