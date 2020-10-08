 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Zedong cut short   (bbc.com)
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Come again, subby?

Fark user image
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're not supposed to hide both halves in the same place.  If it weren't for Shia Lebeouf, this would be the lousiest Indiana Jones movie ever
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they cut it in half because they wanted mao scrolls
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut the thieves in half, I say.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone wiped their arse with the other half.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Truman and Roosevelt had been able to stop the spread of Communism into China during the 1940s. The world would be very different today.

Unfortunately we didn't develop an effective Mao inhibitor until 1952, and by then it was already too late.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, valued at $300m.  Someone made a silly claim to their insurance company, especially since a similar item auctioned recently for like $700,000.  They guy claims the whole heist was $645m, but going by that last factoid, sounds like $1.5m was closer to the truth.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its art.

Its value is whatever someone will pay for it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Its art.

Its value is whatever someone will pay for it.


It belongs in a museum.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Come again, subby?

Fark user image image 850x566


Q: What is the difference between John and Lorena Bobbitt?

A:  She's crazy, and he's just nuts.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gyrfalcon: Its art.

Its value is whatever someone will pay for it.

It belongs in a museum.


SO DO YOU!!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.


I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If only Truman and Roosevelt had been able to stop the spread of Communism into China during the 1940s. The world would be very different today.

Unfortunately we didn't develop an effective Mao inhibitor until 1952, and by then it was already too late.


Fark user image
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Its art.


It's not even that.  It's writing by a mass murdering communist piece of shiat.  It might have historical value, but it's not art.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.

I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.


1) That is very true...I don't think I would recognize any of his paintings.  And I were to receive some kind of test where I had to guess which ones were painted by him, any correct answers on my part would be due to luck.

2) On your second point, I have heard the same view many times before.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.

I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.


His paintings are about what you would expect to see hung in a Motel 6 to "class up the joint".
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/Mao, Mao, Mao, Mao......

/Mao, Mao, Mao, Mao......
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.

I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.

His paintings are about what you would expect to see hung in a Motel 6 to "class up the joint".


Lulz.

I have stayed at the Motel 6 on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas....and it's going to take way more than art to class up that dive.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was just watching 'True Facts about the Giraffe' some farker posted elsewhere, and this headline gave me a bad turn.
/c'mon, Jan.
//21st, to be specific!
///always thought it was spelled Tse Tung?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 455x451]
/Mao, Mao, Mao, Mao......


Dammit! I had forgotten that jingle. Thanks a farkin' lot!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.

I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.


Fark user image
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gyrfalcon: Its art.

Its value is whatever someone will pay for it.

It belongs in a museum.


It belongs in a garbage heap.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: was just watching 'True Facts about the Giraffe' some farker posted elsewhere, and this headline gave me a bad turn.
/c'mon, Jan.
//21st, to be specific!
///always thought it was spelled Tse Tung?


Both spellings are correct, but "Zedong" has been more popular for a while.

And if I am incorrect in saying that, anyone...please let me know.

I actually prefer writing "Tse-Tung"....it's been that way since 9th Grade history class.

And I still remember our teacher joking about how a Texan would say that name.

"Mayo Tissie-TUNG!"
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: Sad?!

This is just like one of Hitler's paintings being destroyed....which is not bad at all.

I would bet you any money that if you saw one of Hitler's paintings and did not know the artist, you'd never be able to tell it was his.

They're not bad. They're not good either. They have value solely because of the artist. Otherwise , they're less noteworthy than the typical art in a dentist's office.

His paintings are about what you would expect to see hung in a Motel 6 to "class up the joint".


Fark user image
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that everyone in China pretends to be devastated by this.  Not being in China, and not being afraid of arbitrary arrest for saying mean things about Mao on the Internet, I say that Mao should be fired into the sun like the mass murdering psychopath that he was, and that all of his writings should have a health and safety warning stating that this drivel was written by a lunatic.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: HighlanderRPI: Come again, subby?

Fark user image image 850x566

Q: What is the difference between John and Lorena Bobbitt?

A:  She's crazy, and he's just nuts.


What did John Hobbit say to his doctor?

Remember me!
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: The_Sponge: HighlanderRPI: Come again, subby?

Fark user image image 850x566

Q: What is the difference between John and Lorena Bobbitt?

A:  She's crazy, and he's just nuts.

What did John Hobbit say to his doctor?

Remember me!


Hahahahaha!

/First time I heard that one.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ooooo  Mao Mao...Papppaa Ooo Mao Mao....
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it was actually written by Mousie Tongue.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

recombobulator: I'm sure that everyone in China pretends to be devastated by this.  Not being in China, and not being afraid of arbitrary arrest for saying mean things about Mao on the Internet, I say that Mao should be fired into the sun like the mass murdering psychopath that he was, and that all of his writings should have a health and safety warning stating that this drivel was written by a lunatic.


I...have a Huawei phone. His excellency Chairman Mao deserve high praise and great honours. Thanks to Mao, I understand the evils of western imperialism. I hope that, in spirit of the Chairman's largesse, I can one day have an upgrade to unlimited data. China is good for human rights! We need more China! And I humbly wish for unlimited monthly data so I can practice my human rights in the most Chinese way I can. If I had unlimited data, I would take pictures of important landmarks near sensitive areas, because I am confident in China's fair and reasonable surveillance priorities. Chairman Mao is great!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ooooo  Mao Mao...Papppaa Ooo Mao Mao....


Fark user image
 
ansius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Zefrank devastated.

i.ytimg.com
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.