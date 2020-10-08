 Skip to content
Maine to legalize recreational marijuana sales on Friday
    Recreational marijuana sales, Portland, Maine  
posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 11:47 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bout damn time. Maine needs a more easily renewed cash crop.

Come to think pf it, the paper mills might want to look at giving hemp paper a try again. The have lots of areas already clear cut that could get turned into fields, that would for damn sure require less equipment and insurance costs than logging.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something tells me Susan Collins is really going to appreciate this come November.

If only someone could explain to her what suppositories means...
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Bout damn time. Maine needs a more easily renewed cash crop.



And until just within the past 20 years, tobacco was always the go-to cash crop. But people got wise to the shenanigans and out-right lies about big tobacco and need another export to help boost the lost tax revenue.

Which is why I am an opponent of any federal ban on pot, as their is currently an across-the-board ban on pot. It needs to be a State Issue. Those who want it, great. Those who don't, will need to find another way to fill their drying coffers
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like you're allowed to have three mature plants. If you have the means, grow your own Maine Farkers. You will not regret it.

ROCK ON!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mabeled
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Looks like you're allowed to have three mature plants. If you have the means, grow your own Maine Farkers. You will not regret it.

ROCK ON!

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Nice!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is probably old and busted, but I ain't got shiat to do...
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"By the time we got to Portland... no, the other Portland..."
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems short-sighted. What are Mainers going to do the other six days of the week?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So glad the modern Rethugs haven't done like Nixon and Reagan and associated cannabis with the Antifa or minorities and Rape like was so often done in the past!
/Because Taxes!
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: So glad the modern Rethugs haven't done like Nixon and Reagan and associated cannabis with the Antifa or minorities and Rape like was so often done in the past!
/Because Taxes!


yet...
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Adults 21 years of age or older with a valid ID will be able to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of a combination of marijuana and marijuana concentrate that includes no more than five grams of marijuana concentrate.

I.e a standard package will consist of 5 grams of extract and 65 grams of flowers.
 
