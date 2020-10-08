 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   I am so over goats .... so over   (bbc.com) divider line
27
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you no longer want to aww them?

No goats see?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw you autocorrect..
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Only the bloody Dutch....
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still prefer goat curry over beef curry.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: So you no longer want to aww them?

No goats see?



Sadly, not a stretch.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I still prefer goat curry over beef curry.


Does that really work? When you pour the goat curry over the beef curry, don't they just mix together instead of layering?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My coworker is going to hunt "speedgoats" tomorrow.

/antelope
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dont forget to tip them when you finish!
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a load of bull...
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop playing with your food, people.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We haven't any issues with zoonotic disease or anything lately, so why not.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You try doing Yoga with a heifer on your back.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No "PRIONIC" tag?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this what we've come to? God helps us if this is the kind of thing humans have devolved into.

If I wanted to cuddle with cows, I'd be in bed with subby's mom.
 
goatharper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I could never be over goats. They're like my bag, baby.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NevynFox: I could never be over goats. They're like my bag, baby.


Totes.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another loss.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

/lost track of downs on final drive
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Scots have been "hugging" livestock for centuries.

cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Male cattle need hugs too.
Fark user imageView Full Size

But no kissing on the mouth.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kulning - Ancient Swedish herdingcall
Youtube KvtT3UyhibQ
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You try doing Yoga with a heifer on your back.


Don't call her that, she loves you man
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is this what we've come to? God helps us if this is the kind of thing humans have devolved into.

If I wanted to cuddle with cows, I'd be in bed with subby's mom.


Take a shovel

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/abra​h​amlincoln.asp

///Subby
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Totes over goats?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 There's no question that cows are adorable creatures. Peaceful eyes, languid pace (usually). Sure I'd hug a cow. And in our embrace I'd have to whisper sweet nothings such as, "Damn girl, I'm gonna eat you." It can't be helped. All of my life varying people people have appealed to cows' general good nature as reason not to eat them. I have no defense except to say I'm at the top of the food chain thanks to this opposable thumb.

Catch me on the Serengeti (which you won't) and of course my evolutionary status dips considerably, even if armed. There are no "lion hugs" out there.

I've killed, cleaned, and eaten deer, but for some reason I can't fathom the idea of "hunting" a cow. I just get it from the store. What's weird is that in my culture I can't fathom eating a dog or a cat, but cows are OK. We're all hypocrites in some way.
 
