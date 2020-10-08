 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Two arrested after THC-laced sweets sent 34 dilated pupils to hospital   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, London, north London school, Metropolitan Police Service, Tetrahydrocannabinol, London ambulance service, 41-year-old man, small number of our students, north London police station  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 1:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would these make someone sick? Too concentrated?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Why would these make someone sick? Too concentrated?


It doesn't take much to get a first-time user high.

It also doesn't take much to send a classroom into mass hysteria, which has arguably killed more people than THC. Good thing the lab results are back on both the sweets and the students so we have a definitive answer instead of uninformed speculation.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why would these make someone sick? Too concentrated?


Kids (and people in general) will eat more than one sweet if give the chance.

Also, I bought cannabis gummies on my trip to San Francisco and one, teeny, weeny gummy got me so royally farking stoned that i ***** REDACTED *******.

And I was ready for it.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Why would these make someone sick? Too concentrated?


If I got high, any type of high, without having previously experienced that high and had reason to believe that I was high... I'd bloody well freak the fark out.

Imagine if you slowly got drunk over the next 4 hours and only drank water. I'd call 911 for sure and be worried I had some organ failure.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Edibles are a whole new level of getting stoned.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Doctor! These students have ingested THC! What should we do??"
'Get me a copy of Pink Floyd's The Wall, some TVs and some Xboxes with Call of Duty loaded, and all the Funyuns you can find!  STAT!'
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Initially reported as 13 children...another four became unwell

.
Seventeen newly minted dope fiends.

Way to go.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.