(Fox2 Detroit)   41 is a little old to be throwing stuff off an overpass   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
13
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought George H W Bush had more decency than that.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Peaceboy: I thought George H W Bush had more decency than that.


I hear he was a mean drunk. Every time he'd walk into the Oval Office, Quayle would assume the fetal position.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need no education.

Or mental health funding.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: We don't need no education.

Or mental health funding.


All in all, it's just another sandbag thrown off the bridge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ghastly: , Quayle would assume the fetal position.


But to be fair what do you expect from a man that can't spell potato?
 
almejita
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He looks like Zimmerman
I think that's his name, the dude that shot the black kid and got away with it.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're never too old to chase your dreams.
 
blinkybluegnome [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Its been done....


Roger Waters - 02 - Who Needs Information - Radio Kaos (1987)
Youtube wlNC7WcDVgo
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A couple years ago after an accident I had to have tiny shards of glass removed from my eye. I do not remember them flushing my eyes in the ER, which they later told me they did, but I do remember afterwards a doctor putting some colored eye drops in my eye and then taking very fine tweezers to pick out the reaming bits and pieces. It did not hurt, but it was certainly an extremely disconcerting experience.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, he won't be cold and on the streets this winter.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to get rid of my garbage??  Just leave on the curb?
 
