 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Gordito)   The Moose Jaw underwater pumpkin carving team   (moosejawtoday.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, Scuba diving, Underwater diving, lot of laughs, next year's event, Underwater, SUC secretary Tracy Wilson-Gerwing, good weather, local diving group  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2020 at 12:41 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I knew I should have minored in culinary arts. This underwater basketweaving degree is worthless. WORTHLESS.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been to Moose Jaw a couple times.  I have never been challenged to more fights in my life.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I've been to Moose Jaw a couple times.  I have never been challenged to more fights in my life.


Why? Do you look like Ray Romano?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.