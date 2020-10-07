 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cole and Marmalade)   Welcome to an extra fluffy edition of Caturday   (coleandmarmalade.com) divider line
502
    More: Caturday, Cat, Neutering, Melinda Blain, extra fluffy kittens, gentle personalities of the girls, wonderful thing, foster care, transformation of these extra fluffy felines  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 10 Oct 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



502 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


New supervisor today.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently Miss Lady Lu Lu didn't want to get up Wednesday morning. Usual routine is my son takes her outside for a potty walk, then he showers and makes breakfast for both of them (DIL was at work). However, she wasn't having any of that so when my son started to put her leash on she ran to her kennel and wouldn't come out.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia, where are you???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finnegan has been anxiously awaiting Caturday.
Well, maybe not anxiously.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

5 years ago this week was bitter sweet for us. We suddenly lost our Gigi to kidney failure at only 7 years old...2 days later we went to the local shelter in hopes of finding a black kitten. It must have been feline Devine intervention because just that morning a new litter had arrived and we found Gigi II...right down to the same white star on her chest....so here's her pic from that gotcha day and again this morning.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's my two loves!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't let them fool you. They're not innocent. But they're awesome!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RBF in full splendor.  😜🕉
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea has about killed her duck.....
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rusty and Barney checking out an "extra fluffy" front porch visitor.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big Momma Toot Britches (aka Mrs RBF) is not happy with that flatcat pose I caught her in.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

4seasons85!: Here's my two loves!
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]

Don't let them fool you. They're not innocent. But they're awesome!


♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cat: "So human am I not eating today?"
Me: "You literally ate 4 minutes ago."
Cat: "...I don't believe you."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Check this out, I got to see a George Harris car under reconstruction today at a local classic car shop when I went there to see about getting some bodywork done on Bertha......

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Barris built four of these in the late 60s for the Esso oil company, who gave them away at a trade show.  Two are known to still exist, one is in a museum (see below) and the other is shown above.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For you non car types, George Barris built the Batmobile, the Monkeesmobile, Dragula from the Munsters, Kitt, and many other hot rods and customs from the early 60s all the way up till his death in 2015

I'm getting an removable access panel cut on the vent box at the top of the firewall on Bertha so we can get in there and get rust cleaned out before it becomes real cancer.  For some reason, likely being cheapasses, Ford welded that area closed where many other automakers did not.  I'm having a removable panel done and the entire cowl painted.  Probably gonna get the hood painted on the front, at least ceramic coated, as they don't make bug shields for them, as well.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Check this out, I got to see a George Harris car under reconstruction today at a local classic car shop when I went there to see about getting some bodywork done on Bertha......

[Fark user image 425x212]
[Fark user image 425x212]
[Fark user image 425x212]


Barris built four of these in the late 60s for the Esso oil company, who gave them away at a trade show.  Two are known to still exist, one is in a museum (see below) and the other is shown above.

[Fark user image 425x291]

For you non car types, George Barris built the Batmobile, the Monkeesmobile, Dragula from the Munsters, Kitt, and many other hot rods and customs from the early 60s all the way up till his death in 2015

I'm getting an removable access panel cut on the vent box at the top of the firewall on Bertha so we can get in there and get rust cleaned out before it becomes real cancer.  For some reason, likely being cheapasses, Ford welded that area closed where many other automakers did not.  I'm having a removable panel done and the entire cowl painted.  Probably gonna get the hood painted on the front, at least ceramic coated, as they don't make bug shields for them, as well.


Totally awesome
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
*waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Check this out, I got to see a George Harris car under reconstruction today at a local classic car shop when I went there to see about getting some bodywork done on Bertha......

[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x212]


Barris built four of these in the late 60s for the Esso oil company, who gave them away at a trade show.  Two are known to still exist, one is in a museum (see below) and the other is shown above.

[Fark user image image 425x291]

For you non car types, George Barris built the Batmobile, the Monkeesmobile, Dragula from the Munsters, Kitt, and many other hot rods and customs from the early 60s all the way up till his death in 2015

I'm getting an removable access panel cut on the vent box at the top of the firewall on Bertha so we can get in there and get rust cleaned out before it becomes real cancer.  For some reason, likely being cheapasses, Ford welded that area closed where many other automakers did not.  I'm having a removable panel done and the entire cowl painted.  Probably gonna get the hood painted on the front, at least ceramic coated, as they don't make bug shields for them, as well.


His custom shop had a big garage sale last year. I would have loved to have gone to that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Apparently Miss Lady Lu Lu didn't want to get up Wednesday morning. Usual routine is my son takes her outside for a potty walk, then he showers and makes breakfast for both of them (DIL was at work). However, she wasn't having any of that so when my son started to put her leash on she ran to her kennel and wouldn't come out.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: *waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

[Fark user image 441x420] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey! How are you doing?
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Check this out, I got to see a George Harris car under reconstruction today at a local classic car shop when I went there to see about getting some bodywork done on Bertha......

[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x212]


Barris built four of these in the late 60s for the Esso oil company, who gave them away at a trade show.  Two are known to still exist, one is in a museum (see below) and the other is shown above.

[Fark user image image 425x291]

For you non car types, George Barris built the Batmobile, the Monkeesmobile, Dragula from the Munsters, Kitt, and many other hot rods and customs from the early 60s all the way up till his death in 2015

I'm getting an removable access panel cut on the vent box at the top of the firewall on Bertha so we can get in there and get rust cleaned out before it becomes real cancer.  For some reason, likely being cheapasses, Ford welded that area closed where many other automakers did not.  I'm having a removable panel done and the entire cowl painted.  Probably gonna get the hood painted on the front, at least ceramic coated, as they don't make bug shields for them, as well.


Very cool!!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: *waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

[Fark user image image 441x420]


Hey how are you doing?  (((((HUGS)))))
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cinco went to the mean doctor lady on Tuesday.   He had to have the abscess drained.   Add in an antibiotic shot. And he has to finish the Orbax antibiotic.  He is doing really well.  He stopped licking where they lanced the infection.   It looks really good too.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: sherpa18: *waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

[Fark user image 441x420] [View Full Size image _x_]

Hey! How are you doing?


Hahahaha!!! I swear I did not read your post before I responded to Sherpa!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Forry is such a pesty little brother.   That food is Tootsie's breakfast
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta get to sleep, working OT the next 4 days!
Healing vibes and (((((HUGS))))) to RWDA and laulaja
And anyone else needing them!!
Love y'all!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Cinco went to the mean doctor lady on Tuesday.   He had to have the abscess drained.   Add in an antibiotic shot. And he has to finish the Orbax antibiotic.  He is doing really well.  He stopped licking where they lanced the infection.   It looks really good too.


Poor baby!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

USAF Retired: Rusty and Barney checking out an "extra fluffy" front porch visitor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lemurtx: lilyspad: sherpa18: *waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

[Fark user image 441x420] [View Full Size image _x_]

Hey! How are you doing?

Hahahaha!!! I swear I did not read your post before I responded to Sherpa!


Hahaha!!!  Great minds, as they say....  :)
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Cinco went to the mean doctor lady on Tuesday.   He had to have the abscess drained.   Add in an antibiotic shot. And he has to finish the Orbax antibiotic.  He is doing really well.  He stopped licking where they lanced the infection.   It looks really good too.


I for one am relieved Mean Dr. Lady was feeling stabby?  Bet Cinco is relieved as well!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: *waves weakly* Hi guise (smootches everbuddy)!

[Fark user image 441x420] [View Full Size image _x_]


So glad to see you!
 
Displayed 50 of 502 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.