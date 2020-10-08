 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Putting your initials in wet cement is one thing. Causing 75 grand in damage is another   (kcci.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Drying, The Damage, Male, Cement, Damage, new extension of the High Trestle Trail, Friday evening, dry cement  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet? I knew it was hard to push...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclists are horrible human beings.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 yards. How could they not notice?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: 300 yards. How could they not notice?


Narrator:  They noticed
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x553]


They either spelled labor wrong or used the wrong currency.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm betting a couple of 13 year olds stupid enough to damage it THEN scribe their initials into it with a Z <3 K

I give it right up until they offer a reward, and their friends are gonna be all "Zach and Kayleigh are dating and they said they were going up there to make out that day!"

And screw $75k to tear it up. Mix up some resin and fill the ruts. Charge them retail price, contractor's markup, and whatever time it takes at Journeyman concrete finisher's pay. That'll be much more affordable for a couple of teenagers to replace when they're snitched out, and at least two or three valuable life lessons.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least they didn't carve a dick in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: At least they didn't carve a dick in it.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


I misread the headline as "genitals" too!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Around these parts when a contractor pours and finishes cement someplace accessible to the public, a worker is assigned to watch the project while the concrete cures to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen.

I guess someone didn't want to pay the overtime.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As I have maliciously left some notes in concrete in my time, it happens.

Of course generally the concrete layers are dicks, so surprise!

/wash it off asap

//watched one guy scream when the burn set in on his ass

///seriously holding up or blocking my passage on a site will only piss me off.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I'm betting a couple of 13 year olds stupid enough to damage it THEN scribe their initials into it with a Z <3 K

I give it right up until they offer a reward, and their friends are gonna be all "Zach and Kayleigh are dating and they said they were going up there to make out that day!"

And screw $75k to tear it up. Mix up some resin and fill the ruts. Charge them retail price, contractor's markup, and whatever time it takes at Journeyman concrete finisher's pay. That'll be much more affordable for a couple of teenagers to replace when they're snitched out, and at least two or three valuable life lessons.


This.  They can do it themselves, under supervision of course.  There's no reason to tear out all the concrete and start over.  Worst case they just cut out and replace the damaged sections, like they do with roads and sidewalks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
About 8 years ago I was walking through a quiet neighborhood here in Chicago and saw where a squirrel had fallen out of a tree and landed in wet concrete! There was squirrely shaped depression and then a series of little paw prints leading off towards the nearest tree. I wonder if it is still there?

Also, every time I go back to my hometown in New York I check one section of sidewalk with my initials. Last time I checked, back 10 years ago, they were still there. I put them there in 1984.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet the little shiats just laaaaffed the whole time, too.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.