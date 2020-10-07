 Skip to content
(CNN)   Locksmith saves terrified woman when she writes '911' on her hand after her violent stalker ex-boyfriend takes her hostage in her own home   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Assault, Grant Eggertsen, Utah, Wasatch County Attorney's Office, Wasatch County Justice Court, Argument, Trespass, sheriff's report  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hero tag is appropriate for Greg, good man.

CNN is still as daft as ever though..
(The locksmith, who asked to be identified by only his first name, Greg told CNN..)

And then they published a photo of him in front of his truck.
A 30 second google shows exactly which company he works with.
Piss poor journalism
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*correction*
"Reporting" not journalism.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Locksmith Lock Repair Man
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I predict this has nothing to do with the cult of mormonism. *eye roll*

weird and fun fact: it is nigh impossible to find a house in Utah with less than seven bedrooms.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Greg told KSTU that he called a friend in the FBI to ask what to do and then called 911.

I wonder what the advice could have been.
 
solobarik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DV lock and key?  Yeah, wasn't hard.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He still had to phone a friend in the FBI to ask what to do, so I'll give half credit on this
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thank you for posting that.

IMO it is one of the single funniest exchanges in cinema. Nielsen's delivery is perfect.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Released on a $5,000 bond. I hope Greg changed the locks again. 😏
 
