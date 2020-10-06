 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   Bark, bark, bark *slap*   (pressherald.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, 45-year-old James Kempf of Brunswick, Crime, alleged victim, Misdemeanor, Legal terms, Brunswick police, Felony, 52-year-old man  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well if he was singing, "Who Let The Dogs Out?" that seems reasonable.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have used a rolled-up newspaper instead.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why did you slap the barking man, Mien Kempf?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a rough situation. Rough, rough, rough.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB:
I was walking into a building when I heard a dog barking in a car behind me. Without turing, I barked back. Then I hear "SHUT THE FARK UP!". It was a K9 cop car. I didn't know if he was talking to me or the dog, and I didn't want to ask.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The guy barked something about his mother in German Shepard.  That's askin' for a slappin'.
 
suid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How Can She Slap with English Subtitles
Youtube V4akMaeZ0-k
 
Error 482
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Might have thought the guy was a terrierist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Should have used a rolled-up newspaper instead.


Just a little *bop* on the nose.
 
