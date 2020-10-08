 Skip to content
(CNN)   Smuggling cocaine by air has its ups and its downs   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel a song coming on.

The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did a bear end up eating a bunch of it again?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
therapyfirst.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great now how are the Republicans goona fund that war against coomunist on behalf of the Chiquita Banana company?
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

you don't say
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Great now how are the Republicans goona fund that war against coomunist on behalf of the Chiquita Banana company?


Fark user imageView Full Size


DERP
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Monday's crash came less than two weeks after a business jet reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle near a hidden airstrip, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of drugs and weapons. It had made a mysterious trip to Venezuela."

My guess is it was drugs, not mystery.
 
spoony31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
way to drive up the prices
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
